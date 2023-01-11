Vijilan Joins CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program to Deliver Managed EDR and Observability Capabilities

Vijilan will leverage CrowdStrike's EDR and observability solutions

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cybersecurity services provider Vijilan today announced it has become a CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider (CPSP) partner, where it will deliver managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) and managed observability services powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to its partner communities of IT professionals and managed service providers.

CrowdStrike has redefined security with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which is a unified security platform with a single, lightweight agent that protects and enables the people, processes and technologies that drive modern enterprise. CrowdStrike secures the most critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data – to keep customers ahead of today's adversaries and stop breaches.

As a CPSP partner, Vijilan will deliver:

Managed Endpoint Detection and Response: With industry-leading EDR at its core, CrowdStrike correlates native and third-party cross-domain telemetry to deliver high-confidence detections, unprecedented investigative efficiency and rapid, confident response from with one unified, threat-centric command console.

Managed Observability: Built using a unique index-free architecture and advanced compression technology that minimizes hardware requirements, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale is a centralized log management and observability solution that enables organizations to store, analyze and retain log data at scale — delivering insights that address a variety of security and non-security uses cases.

"With CrowdStrike, we are delivering better-together security solutions to businesses of any size and a last line of defense when hackers have already passed through the organization's security appliances and tools," said Kevin (KayVon) Nejad, Vijilan's CEO.

Nejad noted that Vijilan, along with the world's largest managed security service providers, have put their trust in CrowdStrike to protect organizations worldwide.

Vijilan chose to become a CPSP partner, Nejad said, because of their industry-leading technology and their approach to working with partners. "CrowdStrike makes it easy for partners to package, bundle and build on top of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver value-added services," he said. "CrowdStrike's approach aligns with Vijilan's strategy as a continuous security monitoring provider that deliver services for MSPs, MSSPs and Value Added Resellers (VARs) around the world."

"Vijilan complements CrowdStrike's EDR capabilities through cross correlation of telemetry data from networks, devices, users, applications and data used by most MSPs and MSSPs," said Nejad. "Additionally, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale gives our security specialists the insights they need from this data in seconds. With CrowdStrike, we are now well-prepared to combat the adversaries in real time."

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan was founded in 2014 as a U.S.-based LLC specializing in cybersecurity threat management. With over 20 years of experience in security monitoring, Vijilan has perfected the art of threat detection and incident response. Vijilan's partners are Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) that provide managed IT services in finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government. They rely on Vijilan's security solutions and security specialists to provide managed extended Detection and Response (mXDR) to deliver insightful information to their customers in the U.S., Asia-Pacific, middle east and Europe.

