Vikas Shah Joins LSQ as Supply Chain Finance Executive Leader

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ, the largest independent provider of invoice financing in the U.S., today announced the addition of Vikas Shah to the team. He joins LSQ as executive vice president, supply chain finance, leading the development of the company's supply chain finance platform, LSQ FastTrack.

In this role, Shah is responsible for the go-to-market strategy and execution for LSQ FastTrack. He will lead the execution of the supply chain finance platform strategy, including sales, business development and marketing, as well as establishing key networks with partners, suppliers, and buyers. Shah brings more than 15 years' experience in the procurement and supply chain space to this position. He joins LSQ from Xeeva, Inc., where he led product management, business development, and several growth initiatives. Prior to that, Shah led platform partnerships, channels, and new market entry at Taulia, a firm that specializes in working capital optimization and supply chain financing.

"We are thrilled to have Vikas Shah join the LSQ team," said Dan Ambrico, CEO of LSQ. "We have taken LSQ's deep experience in the invoice financing space to develop a user-friendly supply chain finance platform that offers the flexibility and transparency currently missing from the market. Under Vikas' leadership, we will focus on further growing our presence in the market and building important new relationships with both buyers and suppliers of all sizes."

LSQ FastTrack gives buyers the means to both optimize their working capital and provide their suppliers with on-demand funding of invoices. It is the first supply chain finance platform built to serve not just the very largest buyers and suppliers but also smaller companies. With a heavy focus on product functionality, data science, and user experience, the platform makes it easier and more seamless for corporations to access working capital liquidity that is much needed, especially given the global economic climate. Unlike other platforms, LSQ FastTrack is built to immediately deliver funds, often in as little as one day.

"I'm thrilled to be part of LSQ's mission and team," says Shah. "Most vendors don't have the expertise to do credit risk, performance, and fraud assessment at scale. That's what is most obviously missing today in the industry. LSQ is uniquely positioned to address this by leveraging its proprietary models and years of transactional history, having helped thousands of companies by delivering over $25 billion in early payments".

Shah is based in San Francisco Bay, California. To learn more about LSQ FastTrack, please visit: www.lsq.com .

About LSQ

LSQ helps businesses better manage their cash flow to make the most of whatever they've earned. Offering invoice financing and LSQ FastTrack, a technology-based supply chain finance solution, LSQ provides clients with a simple, secure, and honest funding experience. LSQ blends human insights with the analytical power of technology to develop products that give customers the means to accelerate the flow of business. LSQ, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, has helped 1,000s of companies access $25 billion in its 20+ years in business. Learn more about our solutions at www.lsq.com .

