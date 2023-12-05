VIKING ANNOUNCES 10 ADDITIONAL RIVER SHIPS IN EUROPE

News provided by

Viking

05 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

Construction Has Started on New Viking Longships to be Delivered in 2025 and 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced it will welcome an additional 10 Viking Longships® to its river fleet in the coming years. To meet strong demand for European river voyages, eight of the new vessels will sail Viking's popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, while two additional Viking Longships will join the fleet on the Seine River. The total order is also inclusive of one Viking Longship for the Seine River that was announced in February 2023. Five of the new vessels will be delivered in 2025, with the remaining five to be delivered in 2026. To officially mark the start of construction on all 10 ships, a keel laying ceremony was held today at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012.

Continue Reading
Viking today announced it will welcome 10 additional Viking Longships to its river fleet by the end of 2026. To officially mark the start of construction on all 10 ships, a keel laying ceremony was held today at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012. Pictured here, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen and Meyer Group’s Bernard Meyer. For more information, visit www.viking.com.
Viking today announced it will welcome 10 additional Viking Longships to its river fleet by the end of 2026. To officially mark the start of construction on all 10 ships, a keel laying ceremony was held today at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012. Pictured here, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen and Meyer Group’s Bernard Meyer. For more information, visit www.viking.com.
To officially mark the start of construction on 10 new Viking Longships, a keel laying ceremony was held today at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012. Pictured here, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen, the Meyer Group’s Bernard Meyer and members of the Viking and Neptun Werft teams. For more information, visit www.viking.com.
To officially mark the start of construction on 10 new Viking Longships, a keel laying ceremony was held today at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012. Pictured here, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen, the Meyer Group’s Bernard Meyer and members of the Viking and Neptun Werft teams. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

"Ever since we started Viking 26 years ago, our mission has been to help our guests explore the world in comfort. We focus on the destination, and we build elegant, innovative ships," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "We look forward to welcoming these new Longships to our European fleet and introducing The Viking Way of exploration to even more guests in the coming years."

With a current fleet of 80 river ships and more than 50 percent of the market share for North American travelers, Viking is by far the industry's leading river line. The award-winning Viking Longships, which comprise the vast majority of the company's river fleet, host 190 or fewer guests. Featuring an innovative patented design, the vessels offer a wide variety of stateroom choices, the revolutionary indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace and Viking's signature Scandinavian design aesthetic. The new vessels feature a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port. Onboard solar panels further contribute to the ships' energy efficiency.

Today's announcement is the latest significant milestone for the company. Last month, Viking celebrated the float out of its newest ocean ship, the Viking Vela®, which will debut in December 2024, and announced a new ship for the Mekong River in 2025, the Viking Tonle. In October, the company made history when it was voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. The company was also voted to the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure in the 2023 World's Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact [email protected].

About Viking
Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit https://www.viking.com/. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit https://www.viking.tv/.

SOURCE Viking

Also from this source

VIKING MARKS FLOAT OUT OF NEWEST OCEAN SHIP

VIKING MARKS FLOAT OUT OF NEWEST OCEAN SHIP

Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced its newest ocean ship—the 998-guest Viking Vela®—was "floated out," marking a major construction milestone...
VIKING RETURNS TO ANTARCTICA FOR THIRD SEASON

VIKING RETURNS TO ANTARCTICA FOR THIRD SEASON

Viking® (www.viking.com) is celebrating the start of its third expedition season in Antarctica, as the Viking Octantis® and her identical sister...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.