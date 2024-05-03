Viking Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Holdings Ltd ("Viking") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 73,647,916 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. Viking offered 11,000,000 ordinary shares and the selling shareholders offered 62,647,916 ordinary shares, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 9,606,248 additional ordinary shares. Viking did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders. The ordinary shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 1, 2024 under the symbol "VIK."

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan (listed in alphabetical order) acted as lead underwriters and representatives for the offering. UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities also acted as lead book-running managers. HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as bookrunners for the offering, and Rothschild & Co, Stifel, Drexel Hamilton, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering were previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on April 30, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-800-294-1322, or email: [email protected]; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or email: [email protected].

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™.

