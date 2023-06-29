Viking Announces List of Products that Comply with the Buy American Act Provisions of the Federal Acquisition Regulation

News provided by

Viking Group, Inc.

29 Jun, 2023, 10:09 ET

HASTINGS, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viking Corporation announced today a list of domestically manufactured products available for reference when handling jobs that require domestic end products under the Buy American Act provisions of the Federal Acquisition Regulation. The new list includes product descriptions and part numbers for customer convenience and is audited to ensure the most accurate information is available to contractors.

Under the Buy American Act, end products that consist wholly or predominantly of iron and/or steel are domestic for the purposes of the BAA if the cost of domestic iron or steel (excluding COTS fasteners) is greater than 95% of the cost of all components.

Customers can confidently purchase Viking products knowing exactly which ones are domestic end products. "We felt that with the large amounts of stimulus money hitting the industry, this topic was more important than ever before," remarks James Golinveaux, Viking's President and CEO. "We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to get the products they need for their jobs."

To learn more about Viking's wide-ranging product line featuring industry-leading selections, visit www.vikinggroupinc.com or contact your local Viking SupplyNet distribution center.

Viking is a global leader in manufacturing and distributing innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company's products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking's complete line of fire protection products and services, visit www.vikinggroupinc.com.

SOURCE Viking Group, Inc.

