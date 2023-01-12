VIKING ANNOUNCES NEW 2024-2025 WORLD CRUISE ITINERARIES

New Inventory Released as Viking Reports Strongest Sales in its 25-Year History

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced its 2024 -2025 World Cruise itineraries, including the new Viking World Voyage I, which sails around the world in 180 days, visiting 37 countries and 85 ports, with overnight stays in 13 iconic cities. Setting sail on December 19, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale, the itinerary will include ports of call across five continents and will completely circumnavigate the globe when it returns to the United States for its final port in New York on June 17, 2025. Today's announcement of the new World Cruises comes at a time of record sales for Viking, with the launch of Viking's new 25th Anniversary Sale on January 1 resulting in the highest number of bookings in one week in the company's history. On January 9 alone, Viking had its strongest single sales day ever.

Viking today announced its 2024 -2025 World Cruise itineraries, including the new Viking World Voyage I, which sails around the world in 180 days, visiting 37 countries and 85 ports. Setting sail on December 19, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale, the itinerary will include ports of call across five continents and will completely circumnavigate the globe when it returns to the United States for its final port in New York on June 17, 2025. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

"For 25 years, we have been committed to providing our guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences while traveling the world in comfort," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "Our previous World Cruises sold out in a matter of weeks, and we continue to see strong demand from our guests for extended voyages. Our seamless World Cruises are the greatest of all adventures and allow guests to explore more of the world with us."

Guests sailing on Viking's award-winning 930-guest ship, the Viking Sky®, will explore ports of call in Central America; transit the Panama Canal; journey up the West Coast of North America before crossing the Pacific Ocean and calling upon the Hawaiian islands and French Polynesia; traverse New Zealand and Australia; and sail through Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe before crossing the Atlantic and concluding in New York. A shorter 163-day portion of the sailing, Viking World Voyage II, departs from Los Angeles on January 5, 2025 and visits 29 countries and 78 ports before ending in New York. Guests may also choose the 138-day Viking World Cruise itinerary from Ft. Lauderdale to London or the 121-day voyage, Viking World Journeys which departs from Los Angeles and visits 23 countries before ending in London.

2024-2025 World Cruise Itinerary Highlights:

Viking's newest World Cruise itineraries visit dozens of the world's most iconic cities, alongside lesser-known destinations, in one continuous itinerary. Overnight stays in 13 ports, such as Sydney, Haifa, Singapore and Istanbul, and double overnights in Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh, Yangon, Mumbai and Bergen, allow guests to delve deeper. While on board, Viking offers cultural enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment – such as the Viking Resident Historian® program, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey. Guests will immerse themselves in the world's rich cultures during included excursions that provide unmatched insight into daily life, as well as Privileged Access® visits to cultural institutions. Highlights of the new 2024-2025 Viking World Cruise itineraries include:

Auckland, New Zealand : Cultural Capital of New Zealand – Set between the harbors of Waitematā and Manukau, guests will experience three days in New Zealand's cosmopolitan city of Auckland , known for its award-winning wines, tree-lined parks and love of boating.

– Set between the harbors of Waitematā and Manukau, guests will experience three days in cosmopolitan city of , known for its award-winning wines, tree-lined parks and love of boating. Singapore , Singapore : A Melting Pot of Cultures – Witness the remarkable cultural diversity of Singapore during an overnight stay. Take a tour of the city's eclectic neighborhoods, from Little India to Arab Street, visit the futuristic horticultural park showcasing more than one million plants, or enjoy a Night Safari at the world's first nocturnal wildlife park.

– Witness the remarkable cultural diversity of during an overnight stay. Take a tour of the city's eclectic neighborhoods, from Little India to Arab Street, visit the futuristic horticultural park showcasing more than one million plants, or enjoy a Night Safari at the world's first nocturnal wildlife park. Mumbai, India : A City of Old and New – While in port in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai for three days, guests have more time ashore to learn about the life and legacy of activist Mahatma Gandhi, enjoy the Hanging Gardens, one of the prized few parks found in the city, and explore the diversity of its neighborhoods, from the picturesque narrow streets of Old Mumbai to the colorful markets in the city's center.

– While in port in the bustling metropolis of for three days, guests have more time ashore to learn about the life and legacy of activist Mahatma Gandhi, enjoy the Hanging Gardens, one of the prized few parks found in the city, and explore the diversity of its neighborhoods, from the picturesque narrow streets of Old Mumbai to the colorful markets in the city's center. Istanbul, Turkey : Where East Meets West – Guests will enjoy ample time to experience this historic city during an overnight stay. Straddled across two continents and the Bosporus Strait, Istanbul offers a wealth of religious sites to explore such as the spectacular Blue Mosque or the legendary Hagia Sophia , and boasts delicious fusion cuisine, combining fresh Mediterranean fare with spices from the Far East and Asia .

– Guests will enjoy ample time to experience this historic city during an overnight stay. Straddled across two continents and the Bosporus Strait, offers a wealth of religious sites to explore such as the spectacular Blue Mosque or the legendary , and boasts delicious fusion cuisine, combining fresh Mediterranean fare with spices from the Far East and . London ( Greenwich ), England : The Royal Borough – Guests will enjoy exploring the historic Royal Borough of Greenwich , London on the Thames River, allowing easy access to the regal capital's iconic sights, including the Tower of London , Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and St. Paul's Cathedral.

– Guests will enjoy exploring the historic Royal Borough of , on the Thames River, allowing easy access to the regal capital's iconic sights, including the Tower of , Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and Cathedral. New York City , New York : The City That Never Sleeps – The epic Viking World Voyage I and Viking World Voyage II journeys conclude in New York City , where guests can take in the exhilarating streets of Lower Manhattan's financial district to the intimate warrens of Greenwich Village . The city features something for all guests with culture, cuisine and architectural beauty.

The Viking Sky

Viking's ocean ships have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests. Viking's award-winning ocean fleet includes the Viking Star®, Viking Sea®, Viking Sky®, Viking Orion®, Viking Jupiter®, Viking Venus®, Viking Mars® and Viking Neptune®. The Viking Saturn® will join the fleet in 2023. Classified by Cruise Critic as "small ships," Viking's ocean fleet features modern Scandinavian design with elegant touches, intimate spaces and attention to detail. Highlights include:

All Veranda Staterooms: Guests can choose from five stateroom categories, starting from 270 sq. ft. Veranda Staterooms, all with private verandas, sweeping views of the destination and premium amenities that include king-size beds with luxury linens, generously proportioned closets, large interactive flat-screen LCD TVs with movies-on-demand, free Wi-Fi and award-winning bathrooms with large showers, premium Freyja® bath products and heated floors.

Guests can choose from five stateroom categories, starting from 270 sq. ft. Veranda Staterooms, all with private verandas, sweeping views of the destination and premium amenities that include king-size beds with luxury linens, generously proportioned closets, large interactive flat-screen LCD TVs with movies-on-demand, free Wi-Fi and award-winning bathrooms with large showers, premium Freyja® bath products and heated floors. Explorer Suites: The ships feature 14 Explorer Suites, which are two-room suites ranging from 757 to 1,163 sq. ft. With expansive views from wraparound private verandas, as well as the most amenities and privileges of any category on board, Explorer Suites offer the ultimate sanctuary for World Cruise guests.

The ships feature 14 Explorer Suites, which are two-room suites ranging from 757 to 1,163 sq. ft. With expansive views from wraparound private verandas, as well as the most amenities and privileges of any category on board, Explorer Suites offer the ultimate sanctuary for World Cruise guests. Two Pool Choices: In addition to the Main Pool with a retractable roof permitting any-season swimming, the ships feature a first-of-its-kind glass-backed Infinity Pool cantilevered off the stern, allowing guests to swim surrounded by their destination.

In addition to the Main Pool with a retractable roof permitting any-season swimming, the ships feature a first-of-its-kind glass-backed Infinity Pool cantilevered off the stern, allowing guests to swim surrounded by their destination. The Spa: In keeping with Viking's Nordic heritage, The Spa on board is designed with the holistic wellness philosophy of Scandinavia in mind—from the centuries-old tradition of the sauna to a Snow Grotto where snowflakes gently descend from the ceiling through chilled air.

In keeping with Viking's Nordic heritage, The Spa on board is designed with the holistic wellness philosophy of Scandinavia in mind—from the centuries-old tradition of the sauna to a Snow Grotto where snowflakes gently descend from the ceiling through chilled air. Explorers' Lounge and Mamsen's: Share a cocktail with friends. Linger over a Norwegian breakfast and a nautical history book. The Explorers' Lounge and Mamsen's gourmet deli are thoughtful spaces located at the bow of the ship and designed to represent the Scandinavian spirit for complete relaxation and for marveling at sweeping views through double-height windows.

Share a cocktail with friends. Linger over a Norwegian breakfast and a nautical history book. The Explorers' Lounge and Mamsen's gourmet deli are thoughtful spaces located at the bow of the ship and designed to represent the Scandinavian spirit for complete relaxation and for marveling at sweeping views through double-height windows. The Wintergarden: Guests looking for serenity will find it in the Wintergarden. In this elegant space under a canopy of Scandinavian trellised wood, guests can indulge in afternoon tea service.

Guests looking for serenity will find it in the Wintergarden. In this elegant space under a canopy of Scandinavian trellised wood, guests can indulge in afternoon tea service. Dining Choices: Viking's ships offer eight dining options, all with no additional charge or fee—from fine dining in The Restaurant, which serves three full meals and a variety of culinary options, and the World Café, which features international fare and regional specialties including a sushi and seafood cold bar—to intimate alternative dining experiences at The Chef's Table, which offers a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings, and Manfredi's, which features freshly prepared pastas and Italian favorites. The Pool Grill specializes in gourmet burgers, while afternoon tea and scones are available in the Wintergarden. Mamsen's serves Norwegian deli-style fare, and complimentary 24-hour room service allows all guests to enjoy many signature dishes in the comfort of their stateroom. Furthermore, with multiple choices for outdoor seating during meals, Viking's ocean ships offer the most al fresco dining at sea. Additionally, The Kitchen Table specializes in regional dishes from market to table.

Viking's ships offer eight dining options, all with no additional charge or fee—from fine dining in The Restaurant, which serves three full meals and a variety of culinary options, and the World Café, which features international fare and regional specialties including a sushi and seafood cold bar—to intimate alternative dining experiences at The Chef's Table, which offers a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings, and Manfredi's, which features freshly prepared pastas and Italian favorites. The Pool Grill specializes in gourmet burgers, while afternoon tea and scones are available in the Wintergarden. Mamsen's serves Norwegian deli-style fare, and complimentary 24-hour room service allows all guests to enjoy many signature dishes in the comfort of their stateroom. Furthermore, with multiple choices for outdoor seating during meals, Viking's ocean ships offer the most al fresco dining at sea. Additionally, The Kitchen Table specializes in regional dishes from market to table. Cultural Enrichment: Viking experiences from ship to shore are designed for unparalleled access and cultural enrichment. Viking Resident Historians deliver high-level historical and cultural education specific to the journey, offering invaluable insight into the rich history of the destination. Guest Lecturers who are experts in their fields shed light on the destination's art, architecture, music, geopolitics, natural world and more. Destination Performances represent the most iconic cultural performing arts of the region—whether it be Italian opera or Portuguese fado. Resident Classical Musicians—pianists, guitarists, violinists and flautists—perform classical compositions throughout the ships. And Culinary Classes in The Kitchen Table, Viking's onboard cooking school, focus on regional cuisine.

Viking experiences from ship to shore are designed for unparalleled access and cultural enrichment. Viking Resident Historians deliver high-level historical and cultural education specific to the journey, offering invaluable insight into the rich history of the destination. Guest Lecturers who are experts in their fields shed light on the destination's art, architecture, music, geopolitics, natural world and more. Destination Performances represent the most iconic cultural performing arts of the region—whether it be Italian opera or Portuguese fado. Resident Classical Musicians—pianists, guitarists, violinists and flautists—perform classical compositions throughout the ships. And Culinary Classes in The Kitchen Table, Viking's onboard cooking school, focus on regional cuisine. Nordic Inspiration: Even the smallest details take their inspiration from the exploratory spirit of the original Vikings, reflecting deeply held Nordic traditions. Light wood grains, touches of slate and teak, Swedish limestone and fragrant juniper appear throughout the public spaces and Spa. The Clinker-built design of the Viking Bar mirrors the construction style of the original Viking Longships. A Viking Heritage Center provides history and context from the Viking Age. And characters from Norse Mythology are subtly incorporated into the design, providing curious guests with inspiration to further explore Viking's Nordic heritage.

Booking Details

From now through March 31, 2023, Viking is offering special savings for World Cruise guests including business class air, ground transfers to and from the ship, all onboard gratuities and service fees, complimentary visa service and Silver Spirits beverage package, which includes virtually all drinks on board, as well as free luggage shipping services for embarkation. Plus, all World Cruise guests receive $2,000 per person shore excursions credit, which can be used towards optional shore excursions or overland tours, as well as $1,000 per person shipboard credit for spa services, onboard shops and laundry. Viking Explorer Society Members receive an additional $1,000 per person shipboard credit. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel agent for details.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line to ever be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best" Awards. Viking has also been rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2022 and 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

SOURCE Viking