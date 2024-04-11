VIKING ANNOUNCES NEW MONGOLIA EXTENSION FOR CHINA VOYAGES STARTING IN 2024

A First for Viking, New Five-Night "Spirit of Mongolia" Extension Offers Fully Guided, Immersive Experiences Before or After China Itineraries

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced that for the first time it is offering guests destination-focused experiences in Mongolia with the new Spirit of Mongolia extension program. The five-night, fully guided Pre or Post extension will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the rich traditions of the region, from the ancient city of Ulaanbaatar to the Gobi Desert. The Spirit of Mongolia and a variety of other Pre and Post extensions, including Hong Kong and Beijing, are available for Viking's new, first-of-their-kind China itineraries: Best of China, China Discovery, Classic China & the Coast and Wonders of China.

Viking today announced its new “Spirit of Mongolia” extension to the company’s first-of-its-kind China voyages beginning in 2024. The five-night, fully guided Pre or Post extension will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the rich traditions of the region. It will also mark Viking’s first time ever offering destination-focused experiences in Mongolia. Pictured here, the Viking Yi Dun docked in Shanghai. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

"We were proud to announce our new China ocean voyages recently, and we are now pleased to offer guests our first experiences in Mongolia," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in experiences that broaden their minds. With its geographic diversity and incredible history, Mongolia is an extraordinary destination making it a natural extension to our new China itineraries."

Guests booked on the five-night Spirit of Mongolia Pre or Post extension will begin their journey in the city of Ulaanbaatar, where they will meet their Viking Representative and explore the sites of the city – including the Chinggis Khaan National Museum, Mongolia's largest and most contemporary cultural institution, then step behind the scenes for a look at fossil specimens and more in the paleontology lab.

After a day exploring the city, guests will continue their journey on to Dalanzadgad, where they will transfer to the award-winning Three Camel Lodge, an eco-lodge nestled in the foothills of the Altai Mountains in the Gobi Desert near the Gurvan Saikhan National Park. At the Three Camel Lodge, guests will enjoy comfortable accommodations in their own ger, an authentic yurt updated with modern amenities. For three days, guests may partake in lodge activities at their own pace including archery, a camel safari or an exploration of the famous Flaming Cliffs. Guests can also choose to join fellow early risers for a sunrise trek through the desert hills with a naturalist guide or take in panoramic views of the steppe from Bulagtai Mountain to examine ancient petroglyphs. Alternatively, guests can learn the secrets of making buuz (steamed dumplings) from the lodge's Mongolian chef. Following their time in the Gobi Desert, guests will return to Ulaanbaatar for additional exploration for one night before continuing their journey home or embarking on their Viking voyage in China.

In addition to the new Spirit of Mongolia extension, Viking is offering four other immersive Pre and Post extensions for guests looking to explore more of China. The new, fully guided extensions range between three and four nights, and are offered in the iconic cities of Hong Kong and Beijing, as well as some of the natural beauty of Guilin and Suzhou. The additional extensions include:

Beijing – Delve into the mysteries of Beijing, one of history's great capitals and home to seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Forbidden City and Great Wall. Optional excursions offer an opportunity to be immersed in this multilayered city's eclectic mix of China's ancient past and bold future. The 3-night extension is available on the China Discovery itinerary.

Hong Kong – Delve into one of the world's foremost metropolises with an extension in Hong Kong. Admire the captivating cityscape and soak up its blend of tradition and modernity, culture and commerce. An optional excursion to Macau allows for more opportunities to experience China's lively southern coast. The 3-night extension is available on the Classic China & the Coast and China Discovery itineraries.

Hong Kong & Guilin – Explore two versions of China – the urban spectacle of Hong Kong and the enchanting natural beauty of Guilin. Admire the towering skyscrapers and energy of Hong Kong, a metropolis steeped in commerce and culture, while tranquil Guilin captivates with karst mountains, serene rivers and ancient caves. The 4-night extension is available on the Classic China & the Coast and China Discovery itineraries.

Suzhou & Wuxi – Discover Suzhou and Wuxi, famed for their exquisite gardens, canals and embodiment of ancient charm. Visit UNESCO-listed classical gardens, stroll ancient alleyways, gain insight into the region's legacy of silk making, cruise the scenic Grand Canal and view one of China's largest Buddha statues. The 3-night extension is available on the China Discovery itinerary.

Viking's China Voyages

Best of China (20 days; Beijing roundtrip) — This 20-day cruisetour allows guests to see the Forbidden City, Great Wall, and rare giant pandas among other iconic destinations. Guests will enjoy China's scenic eastern coast, delve into Tibet's spiritual tradition, and admire the Terra Cotta Warriors while sailing the scenic eastern coast.

Wonders of China (20 days; Beijing roundtrip) — This comprehensive 20-day cruisetour itinerary delivers China's main highlights. Guests can meet a Tibetan family at their home, walk on the Great Wall and see the Terra Cotta Warriors. Additionally, guests experience the scenic coast of Dongtou and have opportunities to explore Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Shenzhen, a UNESCO city of design.

Classic China & the Coast (15 days; Beijing, Xian – Hong Kong (Shenzhen)) — This voyage combines the experiences of Viking's 10-day China Discovery voyage with opportunity to see the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, the Terra Cotta Warriors and other iconic landmarks. While sailing China's coastline, guests can experience a phenomenal diversity in languages, cultures and cuisines.

China Discovery (10 days; Shanghai – Hong Kong (Shenzhen)) — This 10-day itinerary allows guests to experience the Buddhist shrines of Zhoushan and the cliffs of Dongtou, follow the steps of 19th-century European diplomats on Gulangyu Island in Xiamen or try Cantonese dim sum in Shenzhen.

To learn more about the itineraries and why China is such a captivating destination, Viking has also published two videos: Executive Vice President Karine Hagen invites travelers to learn more about these exclusive-to-Viking China voyages here, and Viking Vice President of Product Development Joost Ouendag provides an in-depth overview of the new voyages and the unique opportunity to be immersed in the history, culture and natural wonders of the Middle Kingdom here.

The Viking Yi Dun

Dedicated specifically to exploring destinations in China, with an onboard experience that complements guests' discoveries ashore, the Viking Yi Dun is a sister ship in Viking's award-winning ocean fleet. Classified by Cruise Critic as "small ships," Viking's ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.

Media Assets

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

