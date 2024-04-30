Viking Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Holdings Ltd ("Viking") today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of an aggregate of 64,041,668 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. Viking is offering 11,000,000 ordinary shares and the selling shareholders are offering 53,041,668 ordinary shares. In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,606,248 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Viking will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 1, 2024 under the symbol "VIK" and the offering is expected to close on May 3, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan (listed in alphabetical order) are acting as lead underwriters and representatives for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as lead book-running managers. HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering, and Rothschild & Co, Stifel, Drexel Hamilton, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 30, 2024. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-800-294-1322, or email: [email protected]; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or email: [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™.

Contact

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

