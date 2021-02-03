Viking Capital Acquires 368-Unit Marbella Place Apartment Community in Growing Stockbridge, Atlanta Submarket for $52.7 Million

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Capital , a leading commercial real estate syndication firm, announces the acquisition of Marbella Place, a 368-unit apartment community in Stockbridge, Georgia, within the Atlanta MSA.

"With the acquisition of Marbella Place, Viking Capital adds to its portfolio a well-maintained property near the South Atlanta industrial submarket, one of the fastest growing industrial corridors in the nation," said Vikram Raya, CEO of Viking Capital.

"With a significant portion of the rent roll positioned at below market," described Raya, "Viking Capital can operate efficiently, upgrade select amenities and unit interiors, bring rents in line with the overall market and take advantage of the surging growth in Stockbridge and Henry County."

Marbella Place was completed in 1999, and the seller fully renovated all unit interiors in 2017. The 351,640 square foot complex features a resort-style pool, two playgrounds, a newly redesigned clubhouse and detached garages.

Since its 2015 inception, Viking Capital has helped thousands of physicians and busy professionals to invest passively in commercial real estate syndications around the country. Viking Capital focuses on value-add multifamily and currently owns and operates over 4,000 units worth over $500 million across Texas, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

Vikram Raya and Ravi Gupta are the principals of Viking Capital , a multifamily value-add focused real estate firm that helps physicians and busy professionals learn about and invest passively in group real estate investments called syndications.

Vikram and Ravi, both physicians themselves, started investing in real estate several years ago and created Viking Capital to help other physicians build passive income so they could achieve more freedom and flexibility in the way they practice medicine and thus deepen their impact with their patients and communities.

To date, Viking Capital has acquired over 4,000 multifamily units across the country worth over $500 million and have helped thousands of investors build wealth through real estate.

