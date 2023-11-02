VIKING EARNS TOP HONORS WITH SIX NEW AWARDS, INCLUDING U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S RANKING AS BEST LUXURY LINE

News provided by

Viking

02 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Viking.TV Also Receives Third Consecutive Silver Travel Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today is celebrating new accolades from both U.S. News & World Report and the travel industry group Silver Travel Advisor. Viking was named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Cruise Lines ranking. The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert opinions and traveler reviews, as well as recommendations and insider knowledge from the publication's in-destination writers and editors. Additionally, in this year's Silver Travel Awards, Viking's enrichment channel, Viking.TV (https://viking.tv), was recognized for its original content, receiving the Silver Standout for Innovation—a third consecutive win for Viking.TV since its launch in 2020. Silver Travel Advisor also voted Viking #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans in the awards' Best Premium or Luxury Cruise Line category.

Continue Reading
Viking is celebrating new accolades from both U.S. News & World Report and the travel industry group Silver Travel Advisor. Viking was named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Cruise Lines ranking. Additionally, in this year’s Silver Travel Awards, Viking’s enrichment channel, Viking.TV, received the Silver Standout for Innovation—a third consecutive win. For more information, visit www.viking.com.
Viking is celebrating new accolades from both U.S. News & World Report and the travel industry group Silver Travel Advisor. Viking was named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Cruise Lines ranking. Additionally, in this year’s Silver Travel Awards, Viking’s enrichment channel, Viking.TV, received the Silver Standout for Innovation—a third consecutive win. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

"We are honored to be recognized as the best—particularly in the luxury category. As a rule, we do not use 'luxury' to describe ourselves, because the word tends to mean something different to everyone. But we are always pleased when industry experts categorize Viking as 'luxury'," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "These prestigious awards showcase our team's hard work and encourage us to continue delivering the meaningful travel experiences that set us apart. At Viking, we do not try to be all things to all people. We have always created travel experiences for The Thinking Person, and we are pleased that this approach continues to resonate with our guests, as well as those who enjoy exploring from their homes with Viking.TV." 

Launched in March 2020 as international travel was coming to a halt due to the pandemic, Viking.TV was conceived as a positive way to build community and stay connected with people and places around the world. After three and a half years, Viking.TV has been enjoyed by more than four million viewers and has broadcast more than 1,000 live sessions featuring original content, Viking cultural partners and virtual Privileged Access®.

Today's announcement is the latest milestone in a series of recent award wins for the company. Last month, Viking made history when it was voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. The company was also voted to the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure in the 2023 World's Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. Viking was also named the Best Luxury River Cruise in Forbes' 2023 Best Luxury Cruises list, Best Cruise Line by Food & Wine readers in the publication's inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards, Best River Cruise line by Women's Health in its inaugural Healthy Travel Awards and Best for Relaxation—Worldwide by Men's Health in its 2023 Travel Awards. Viking also dominated Cruise Critic's 2023 Cruisers' Choice Awards, receiving top honors in six categories including Best Overall Line, Best River Line, and Best Dining for its ocean and expedition voyages.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact [email protected].

About Viking
Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being rated at the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit https://www.viking.com/. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit https://www.viking.tv/.

SOURCE Viking

Also from this source

CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER READERS NAME VIKING THE #1 RIVER, OCEAN AND EXPEDITION LINE

CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER READERS NAME VIKING THE #1 RIVER, OCEAN AND EXPEDITION LINE

Viking® (www.viking.com) has been voted #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2023 Readers' ...
VIKING ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NILE RIVER SAILINGS THROUGH 2026

VIKING ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NILE RIVER SAILINGS THROUGH 2026

Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced voyages on its newest Nile River ship, the Viking Sobek, are now available for booking. Set to debut in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.