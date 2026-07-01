VIKING ENGINEERING & DEVELOPMENT WELCOMES JASON RYKKEN AS CEO

BLAINE, Minn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Engineering & Development ("Viking"), the industry leader in the design and manufacturing of automated assembly and fastening equipment, and StoneTree Investment Partners, a lower middle market industrials-focused private equity firm, today announced that Jason Rykken recently joined Viking as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Rykken brings a strong track-record of global leadership, having grown businesses by investing in people, elevating team engagement, and driving growth across sales, service, aftermarket, marketing, and operations. His early career was rooted in commercial and marketing roles, rapidly expanding to leadership positions overseeing teams, regions, and platforms at major enterprises, including most recently Marmon Holdings, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

Founded in 1975, Viking pioneered the automated assembly and fastening equipment category for pallet manufacturers and has sustained its position as the market-leading brand, most recently under the leadership of TJ Rosengarth. Mr. Rosengarth will continue to remain involved at Viking as Executive Chairman and board member. "Jason's hands‑on, collaborative approach will build on Viking's legacy and culture while further strengthening the Company's relationships with its customers and partners to deliver results for its employees, customers, and stakeholders," said Mr. Rosengarth. "Jason embodies Viking's 'next-level' mindset and Big 'V' Thinking."

Chris Dupré, Partner at StoneTree and board member of Viking added, "Jason's commitment to building high‑performing, customer-focused organizations aligns exceptionally well with Viking's direction and with StoneTree's mission and purpose of Transforming Industrials and Investing in People®."

"Viking is an amazing company with dedicated employees, solid relationships with the top manufacturers in the pallet manufacturing and bed frame industries, and an ongoing legacy of product innovation," said Jason Rykken. "Fifty years of trust with customers is not something you inherit lightly. It is something we have to earn daily. My job is to stay close to the work, listen to our customers, invest in our team, and make sure every decision we make is valued. That is how Viking earns the next fifty years."

Mr. Rykken earned his B.B.A. degree in Marketing and Management from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

About Viking

Viking Engineering & Development designs and manufactures automated wood fastening solutions for pallet and industrial wood product manufacturers worldwide. Since 1975, Viking has helped customers increase production, reduce labor dependency, and improve consistency through reliable automation and unmatched service support. Learn more at https://www.vikingeng.com/company.

About StoneTree Investment Partners

StoneTree Investment Partners is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded by experienced operators, engineers, and investors, with a mission of Transforming Industrials and a purpose of Investing in People®. With roughly $200 million in AUM, StoneTree selectively invests in established niche manufacturing and industrial companies where StoneTree members can serve alongside employees and management to elevate the company through a Business Transformation Agenda. For more information about StoneTree Investment Partners and its investment strategy, please visit www.stonetreeinvest.com.

SOURCE StoneTree Investment Partners LLC