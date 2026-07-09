StoneTree Investment Partners Completes Strategic Investment in Wilbar Group, a Leading North American Aboveground Pool Manufacturer

DALLAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneTree Investment Partners ("StoneTree"), a private equity firm focused on lower middle market industrial businesses, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Wilbar Group (the "Company"), comprised of Wilbar International, Trendium Pool Products, and Crystal Water Investments.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with two additional facilities in LaSalle, Quebec and Longueuil, Quebec, Wilbar Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of hard-sided premium aboveground and semi-inground swimming pools. Founded in 1961 by the Cohen family, the Company offers high-quality steel, resin, hybrid, and aluminum pool systems through a portfolio of well-recognized brands, serving dealers and distributors. Wilbar Group's long-standing commitment to domestic manufacturing, product durability, and dealer partnerships has established it as a trusted leader in the aboveground pool industry.

"We are excited to partner with StoneTree, whose industrial focus and hands-on approach align closely with Wilbar Group's culture and long-term vision," said Kelly Grindle, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "StoneTree's experience scaling businesses like Wilbar will help us invest further in our people, brands, and operations while maintaining the product quality and service our customers and end users have relied on for decades."

"Wilbar Group is the leader in the aboveground pool industry, with a long history of providing high-quality products and differentiated capabilities to its customers, channel partners, and consumers," said Joel Stanwood, Partner at StoneTree. "This combination makes Wilbar Group exactly the type of business we seek to partner with to pursue StoneTree's mission and purpose of Transforming Industrials. Investing in People®."

"Wilbar Group's North American production footprint and portfolio of leading aboveground pool brands create a highly defensible position in both the Canadian and U.S. markets," said Chris Dupré, Partner at StoneTree. "Together with the Wilbar Group team, we see significant opportunities to drive the Company's next phase of growth with a focus on providing world-class products and service to Wilbar's customers and end users."

Wilbar Group was advised on the transaction by Capstone Partners, a Boston-based middle market investment bank. McGuireWoods and Stikeman Elliott served as legal counsel to StoneTree.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Wilbar Group

Wilbar Group is a leading North American manufacturer of premium aboveground and semi-inground swimming pools, with operations in Hauppauge, New York, LaSalle, Quebec, and Longueuil, Quebec. Founded in 1961, Wilbar designs and manufactures steel, resin, hybrid, and aluminum pool systems sold through a network of dealers and distributors across the United States, Canada, and international markets. The Company's portfolio of trusted brands and commitment to domestic manufacturing, product durability, and strong dealer partnerships have made Wilbar a long-standing leader in the aboveground pool industry.

About StoneTree Investment Partners

StoneTree Investment Partners is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded by experienced operators, engineers, and investors, with a mission of Transforming Industrials and a purpose of Investing in People®. With approximately $200 million in AUM, StoneTree selectively invests in established niche manufacturing and industrial companies where StoneTree professionals can serve alongside employees and management to elevate the company through a Business Transformation Agenda.

SOURCE StoneTree Investment Partners LLC