StoneTree Investment Partners Invests in Reel Power International

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneTree Investment Partners ("StoneTree"), a private equity firm focused on lower middle market industrial businesses, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Reel Power International ("Reel Power" or the "Company").

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with an additional facility in Houston, Texas, Reel Power is an industry leading manufacturer of engineered equipment for wire, cable and flexible material handling. The Company's innovative product portfolio includes automated solutions for reeling, winding, and coiling applications, helping to maximize the throughput of its broad customer base. Through its family of brands, including Reel Power Industrial and Reel Power Marine & Energy, the Company offers both standard and highly engineered systems, as well as aftermarket parts, service, certification, and field support.

"We are thrilled to partner with StoneTree as we enter our next phase of growth," said Joe Henry, Chief Executive Officer of Reel Power. "StoneTree's industrial expertise, operational focus, and commitment to continuous improvement are highly aligned with our culture and our mission to improve efficiency, safety, and profitability for our customers. With StoneTree's support, we look forward to expanding our automation and systems offerings, deepening customer relationships, and creating new opportunities for our employees across our Oklahoma City and Houston facilities."

"Reel Power exemplifies the type of industrial business in which StoneTree invests," said Chris Dupré, Partner at StoneTree. "The Company has built a strong position as a market leader in engineered winding and material-handling systems, supported by a talented management team and attractive long-term industry tailwinds."

"We are excited to partner with Reel Power to accelerate growth, enhance operational capabilities, and continue investing in people, technology, and innovation for the benefit of customers and employees alike," added Joel Stanwood, Partner at StoneTree. Also serving on the transaction from StoneTree were Sean Caetano (Vice President), Chase Gosselin (Vice President), and Braden Mulkey (Associate).

Reel Power was advised on the transaction by Mesirow Financial, a Chicago-based middle market investment bank.

McGuireWoods LLP served as legal advisor to StoneTree.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About StoneTree Investment Partners

StoneTree Investment Partners is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded by experienced operators, engineers, and investors, with a mission of Transforming Industrials and a purpose of Investing in People®. With roughly $200 million in AUM, StoneTree selectively invests in established niche manufacturing and industrial companies where StoneTree professionals can serve alongside employees and management to elevate the company through a Business Transformation Agenda. For more information about StoneTree Investment Partners and its investment strategy, please visit www.stonetreeinvest.com.

SOURCE StoneTree Investment Partners LLC