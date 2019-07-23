Viking Enterprise Solutions and ATTO Technology Announce Certification Partnership and Industry-Leading Performance Testing Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), and ATTO Technology, Inc, a global leader in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions, today announced a partnership to combine their cutting-edge products. The collaboration will result in a certified, fully integrated and high performance storage solution that is ideal for content creation and media workflows. As part of the agreement, ATTO Celerity™ 16Gb and 32Gb host bus adapters (HBAs) will be included in Viking Enterprise Solutions Fx60-HD/HP all-flash storage platforms.

Industry-Leading Performance Testing Results

Running an AJA System Test, the Viking Enterprise Solutions Fx60 storage appliance achieved over 3800 MB/s write speed and over 4500 MB/s read performance, while streaming 4096x3112 at 10bit RGB (Full Aperture 4K) video to an ATTO Celerity 322E (32Gb HBA). The ATTO Celerity 162P (16Gb HBA) results exceeded 2500 MB/s writes and 3080 MB/s reads, respectively.

Resolution of 4096x3112 Full Aperture 4K requires 1224 MB/s to stream at 24fps. Together with ATTO Celerity HBAs, a Viking Enterprise Solutions Fx60 storage appliance supports five separate streams of 3840x2160 at 10bit RGB 4K UHD (24fps).

"The Viking Enterprise Fx60 is a powerful storage solution for media professionals working with HD, 2K, 4K and even higher video files," said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. "We're very happy to be working with Viking Enterprise Solutions on this platform."

"Interoperability with multiple vendor components is a core element of our strategy, and the performance results we're seeing with ATTO are particularly compelling to the Media and Entertainment market we are targeting with these solutions," said Daniel Liddle, vice president of Marketing at Viking Enterprise Solutions, Division of Sanmina.

ATTO Celerity HBAs deliver the fastest data throughput (both MB/s and IOPs) available for today's most demanding storage environments. Celerity features ATTO Advanced Data Streaming (ADS™) and ATTO MultiPath Director™ technologies, providing a redundant, high-performance connectivity solution that thrives in data-intensive environments just as the Viking Enterprise Fx60-HD/HP family does.

The Fx60-HD/HP platform includes all-flash, high performance, high density and high-availability storage appliances with integrated software and hardware, delivering 5M random 4k IOPs (reads) and throughput of 22GB/s (reads). The storage appliances support 60 drives in a 2U rack space for up to 480TB of raw capacity.

To purchase ATTO products through leading value added resellers, system integrators and the ATTO Web Store, please visit www.atto.com/howtobuy/.

To learn more about Viking Enterprise Solutions, please visit us at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com or email info@vikingenterprise.com.

About ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers' design teams, ATTO manufactures host bus adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage. Follow ATTO on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, System Integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, automotive and energy industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782503/Viking_Enterprise_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Viking Enterprise Solutions

Related Links

http://www.sanmina.com

