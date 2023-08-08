Viking Enterprise Solutions Introduces Dense, Unified Storage Solution for High Capacity, Storage Environments

News provided by

Viking Enterprise Solutions

08 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

New ONYX Series Brings Disruptive Price Point to Enterprise Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions, a division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced the launch of its ONYX Series, a high density, network attached unified storage solution.

The ONYX 10400S features a large capacity, small 5U footprint that lowers deployment costs while providing seamless, multi-petabyte scaling via multiple JBOD enclosures. Versatile I/O expansion and multi-layer security allow the ONYX Series to run all mainstream applications with ease, delivering superior, server-grade performance to the modern enterprise. The included feature-rich data management system is optimized for simple expansion and provides reliable security for data protection.

"As storage needs continue to increase across industries, use cases for backup and archive, online disaster recovery, video surveillance and media content storage, require solutions for expansive data growth, demanding workloads and stringent resiliency," said Mark DeVincent, SVP and GM of Viking Enterprise Solutions. "ONYX achieves the balance of performance, capacity, affordability and protection."

The ONYX Series comes in capacities up to 2 petabytes and is available through the Viking Enterprise Solutions network of partners. For more information, visit www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com/onyx-series.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions
Viking Enterprise Solutions, a division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
949-453-8080
[email protected]

Sales Inquiries:
Behrouz Zali
Viking Enterprise Solutions
[email protected]
650-867-7310

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782503/Viking_Enterprise_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Viking Enterprise Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.