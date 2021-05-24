Viking Enterprise Solutions Introduces New NVMe-over-Fabrics Enterprise Storage Solution for High Performance Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced the VDS2249R, a new 2U enterprise NVMe-oF storage solution that provides optimal performance with extremely low latency. The new product includes a comprehensive software management interface and a unique design that minimizes infrastructure and cost requirements.

The design of the VDS2249R includes a high-bandwidth 2U enclosure with twenty-four 2.5 inch NVMe™ drives and is offered in two configurations: two 100 GbE ports or six 100 GbE ports. The 100 GbE QSFP28 network links provide NVMe-oF access to the drives without the need for a host CPU. Because the NVMe drives are shared over Ethernet, it provides performance similar to solutions with locally attached NVMe drives, delivering a combination of high performance of over 15M IOPs and extremely low latency of less than 10µs. Two fabric modules include a PCIe switch network with direct access between the NVMe drives and external 100 GbE network ports.

The VDS2249R software management interface utilizes a 1GbE side band network to support an HTML interface that communicates via Redfish APIs and includes HTTPS session support. System firmware updates are also completed via REST API and the software management interface includes a comprehensive gateway to all the features of the NVMe bridges and enclosure. This gateway includes configuration options, performance statistics and logs, bridge firmware updates, enclosure health monitoring, power supply, fan monitoring and alerts.

"The new Viking Enterprise Solutions NVMe-oF platform is a compact and highly efficient 2U platform that offers customers the scalable NVMe storage performance they require with minimal infrastructure costs," said Greg McNeil, VP of Product Marketing at Viking Enterprise Solutions.

Features of the VDS2249R include:

Full NVMe performance available over the network.

Operation in either single or dual fabric modules for redundant failover.

Management interface to control drive access control and provisioning.

Hot-pluggable fabric modules, power supplies and drives.

SFF-8639, PCIGen 3 NVMe (U.2) drive support (up to 25W per drive).

Dual-port NVMe drive support.

Standard chassis customization and branding available.

Full-featured management interface that provides status and control of the enclosure, as well as the fabric.

The VDS2249R will be generally available in June 2021. For more information, please see the product brief.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, System Integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

