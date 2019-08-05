Viking Enterprise Solutions to Lead Six Event Activities at Flash Memory Summit 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced that it will have a significant presence at the upcoming Flash Memory Summit, August 6-8 in Santa Clara, California. Thought leaders from the organization have been invited to lead three sessions on topics that cover optimizing HCI for NVMe-based flash storage platforms, leveraging distributed key-value stores for performance and scalability on flash media and winning marketing strategies for enterprise flash storage. In addition, experts from the organization will lead two "Chat with the Experts" sessions and a "Pitch Party" theater presentation on the topics of HCI and NVME-over-Fabric.

At booth #834, Viking Enterprise solutions will conduct two live demonstrations, including an HCI solution that dramatically improves performance and reduces latency. The second demonstration will highlight its previously announced Obsidian Storage Appliance products that provide robust Software Defined Storage (SDS) and Distributed RAID solutions.

Six Event Activities Led by Viking Enterprise Solutions Experts

Viking Enterprise Solutions leaders will lead three main sessions that include:

Optimizing Hyper-Converged Infrastructures for NVMe-Based Flash Storage, Hyperconverged Infrastructure Applications Track, HYPER-201B-1, August 7 , 9:45 a.m. PT . The optimal choice for hyper-converged infrastructure has changed as NVMe and NVMe-oF become the most common flash storage connections. The new generation of HCI software stacks has proven well-suited for this unprecedented scale, density, and diversity of workloads, putting pressure on resources and forcing infrastructure designers to consider new approaches which add to system cost and complexity. In this session, Richard Elling , principal architect at Viking Enterprise Solutions, will address optimizing HCI with NVMe for various application areas, such as analytics, AI/ML, IoT, database searches, transactions processing or video and image processing.

, . The optimal choice for hyper-converged infrastructure has changed as NVMe and NVMe-oF become the most common flash storage connections. The new generation of HCI software stacks has proven well-suited for this unprecedented scale, density, and diversity of workloads, putting pressure on resources and forcing infrastructure designers to consider new approaches which add to system cost and complexity. In this session, , principal architect at Viking Enterprise Solutions, will address optimizing HCI with NVMe for various application areas, such as analytics, AI/ML, IoT, database searches, transactions processing or video and image processing. Leveraging Distributed Key-Value Stores for Performance and Scalability on Flash Media, Key Value Store and Linux Technology Software Track, SOFT-202-1, August 7 , 3:20 p.m. PT . Richard Elling, principal architect at Viking Enterprise Solutions, will evaluate the impact of three configurations using different types of flash media and persistent memory for the Key Value store on the transaction latency and analyze the resulting scale characteristics.

, . Richard Elling, principal architect at Viking Enterprise Solutions, will evaluate the impact of three configurations using different types of flash media and persistent memory for the Key Value store on the transaction latency and analyze the resulting scale characteristics. CMO Panel: Flash Will be Everywhere but the Customer Still Rules, Business/Marketing Track, 202-A-1, August 7 , 3:20 p.m. PT . Marketing enterprise flash storage is difficult due to the fast-changing and complex nature of the technology. Daniel Liddle , vice president of Marketing at Viking Enterprise Solutions and peer industry marketing executives will discuss their most effective, winning strategies.

Experts from Viking Enterprise Solutions will also lead the three following activities:

Hyper Converged Infrastructure "Chat with the Experts" table, August 6 , 7:30 p.m. PT . A Viking Enterprise Solutions expert will be available to participate in one-on-one discussions about HCI with attendees.

, . A Viking Enterprise Solutions expert will be available to participate in one-on-one discussions about HCI with attendees. NVMe-over-Fabric (NVMeoF) "Chat with the Experts" table, August 6 , 7:30 p.m. PT . A Viking Enterprise Solutions expert will be available to participate in one-on-one discussions about the latest developments in NVMeoF with attendees.

, . A Viking Enterprise Solutions expert will be available to participate in one-on-one discussions about the latest developments in NVMeoF with attendees. Flash Memory Summit "Pitch Party" FMS Theater presentation, August 7 , 3:30 p.m. PT . This session will cover methods for optimizing HCI, along with additional use-case details.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, System Integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, automotive and energy industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782503/Viking_Enterprise_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Related Links

https://www.sanmina.com/

