Viking Enterprise Solutions WINS PRESTIGIOUS BEST OF SHOW AI/ML AWARD AT FMS: THE FUTURE OF MEMORY AND STORAGE

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions; a division of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), is proud to announce that it has received a "Best of Show" award at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, for its Viking Edge AI solution. The 'Best of Show' award is given to the most outstanding product, service, or innovation showcased at FMS. This recognition highlights Viking Enterprise Solutions commitment to excellence and innovation.

Use cases for AI/ML workloads such as smart factories, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and healthcare are often challenged by not having compute and data together at the edge. Traditional architectures rely on the constant data movement between compute and storage over the network creating new challenges with latency, privacy, security, bandwidth, data pipeline and business logic.

Viking Edge AI moves computation closer to storage and reduces the amount of network infrastructure and data that must travel between storage and compute nodes.

"Running AI applications on devices at the edge have to deal with the challenges of limited storage. This results in data having to be collected in a data center or in the cloud for processing, creating a heavy burden on the network and delays to getting inference results," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize Viking Enterprise Solutions with the Viking Edge AI Platform as a turnkey 3U solution that uniquely addresses this challenge."

"Viking's Edge AI addresses the challenges with a turnkey solution enabling customers to quickly deploy their application without the need for additional infrastructure. Being recognized with the 'Best of Show' award at FMS is a great honor," said Rick Kumar, SVP of Viking Enterprise Solutions.

Held annually in August in the heart of Silicon Valley, FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage is the premier memory and storage event attracting top professionals, innovators, and companies from around the world. The "Best of Show" award is one of the highest honors given at the event, recognizing outstanding achievement and innovation. For more information about FMS, please visit FutureMemoryStorage.com

Viking Enterprise Solutions will be showcasing its award-winning Viking Edge AI at FMS 2024 or visit our website at https://www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com for more information.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is a Fortune 500 company and a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

About FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference Concepts, is the world's largest conference and exhibition dedicated to the latest trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of high-speed memory and storage technologies. It covers applications within AI, enterprise IT infrastructure, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), cloud environments, high-performance computing, and mobile and embedded systems. FMS also showcases cutting-edge technology trends across all aspects of high-performance memory and storage, presenting the industry's most innovative products, and also the rapidly growing storage market including mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups. These all drive the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, SSD, and HDD markets. FMS brings together customers, IT professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the forefront of memory and storage. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is committed to shaping the future of storage applications, particularly their intersection with artificial intelligence. Notable features include the FMS Timeline, Invited Talks from renowned experts, analyst panels on industry trends, the Professional Development Series, Chat with the Experts sessions, FMS Lifetime Achievement Award, Best of Show Awards, and a reception celebrating the SuperWomen of FMS. For more information visit FutureMemoryStorage.com

