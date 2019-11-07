Viking Introduces the Stunning Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition 7 Series Range

The Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition 7 Series Range is the first in a series of limited edition releases from Viking and only a select few will be able to have this beautiful range in their kitchens. In fact, Viking will only build 110 of these exclusive ranges as it will appeal to an elite group of consumers and professionals with a forward thinking design style. Not only does the Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition range make a unique design statement it can complement copper design elements as well.

From the very first impression, the Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition Range makes a statement of bold elegance and it includes all the 7 Series performance and innovation expected from Viking.

This includes EXCLUSIVE Viking features such as:

Elevation™ Burners that efficiently deliver heat to any size cookware

VariSimmer™ Setting that provides gentle, even simmering

SureSpark™ Ignition System ensuring automatic ignition/reignition

GentleClose™ Door for dampened closing

BlackChrome™ Knobs with CoolLit™ LED backlighting to highlight the Rose Gold

This is only a handful of the many incredible features and the range will be available in both 48" and 36" models with a variety of burner and griddle configurations.

Leading design and cooking experts are taking note of the new Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition 7 Series Range as well. After being introduced to the new Limited Edition Range, interior designer Kara Mann exclaimed, "This approach by Viking is amazing. The use of Rose Gold is definitely unique… moving away from the typical stainless steel. I love that it's a limited edition." Viking is catching the attention of internationally-renowned chefs as well. Michelin Chef Patrick O'Connell experienced the Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition range and now has one in his personal kitchen.

To learn more about the Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition 7 Series Range including complete product specifications, locations of showrooms and purchasing details, please visit vikinglimitededition.com.

The release of the Limited Edition Range is another example of Viking's industry-leading approach to building luxury appliances with style, form and functionality. The combination of Viking innovation, design, quality and heritage has not gone unnoticed and has garnered recent awards from House Beautiful and Good Housekeeping amongst others.

Viking Range, LLC originated ultra-premium commercial-type appliances for the home, creating a whole new category of home appliances. Committed to innovative product design, unrivaled performance and peerless quality, Viking is headquartered in Greenwood, Mississippi, and is a subsidiary of The Middleby Corporation, a long-time leader in commercial kitchen technology. Viking became a member of the Middleby Corporation family in 2013. Viking appliances are recognized globally as the foremost brand in the high-end appliance industry and are sold through a network of premium appliance distributors and dealers worldwide.

For additional product information beyond the Viking Limited Edition Range, to locate a Viking dealer in your area, or to request a quote, please visit www.vikingrange.com .

