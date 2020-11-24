Viking Lair Launches New Luxury Hoodies That Won't Break the Bank

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska-based Viking Lair company has exciting news to share. The company had developed and released a new comfortable wardrobe favorite that Viking lovers and enthusiasts will love: the Viking Lair Luxury Hoodies. These aren't your typical hoodies; these are an upgraded version of their popular premium-grade hoodie + sweatshirt. "You're going to look cool and feel amazing," said the company owners, "because these hoodies are fit for the Sons of Odin the Allfather in the 21st century who like laid-back menswear."

What makes these hoodies so excellent? First of all, the material. They are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. They have no polyester, which is the material that is not healthy for humans or this planet. The company worked for over a year with designers and manufacturers to create these good looking, comfortable, stretchy, and healthy material hoodies. In addition, the hoodies have warm liners inside and are excellent during cold winter months. Since the owners live in Alaska, they have tested them outside and can surely say the hoodies are Alaska cold proof! Every detail of this hoodie has been carefully reviewed and approved by the owners themselves. The company stands 100% behind this incredible piece of clothing and can't wait for the customers to try it on too.

There's no denying that the best hoodies combine style and comfort in one convenient package. Viking Lair is widely known for offering premium Viking/Norse merchandise for the Vikings at heart and they had already introduced high quality beard kits, wallets and passport covers in the past. To grant customer demands for new comfortable hoodie designs, the company, best-known for its high-quality hoodies + sweatshirts, has launched these new luxury hoodie masterpieces fit for the Viking community across the globe.

Located in Anchorage, Alaska, Viking Lair is a premium Viking/Norse family-owned and operated business with a global presence. It's currently one of the best companies where the ancient Vikings' culture and styles are treasured through its top-of-the-line Viking and Norse products that are sold online in more than 70 countries around the world.

