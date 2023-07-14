Viking M&A Accelerates Growth, Opens Houston Office

HOUSTON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to announce the opening of a Houston, Texas, office. The new location will be led by Coleman Payne, serving as Managing Partner.

Coleman joins the team with extensive experience across the M&A industry. In his 17+ year career, he has led over $100 billion in M&A transactions, most recently with Deloitte Consulting's M&A practice. Prior to Deloitte, Coleman and his brother Jackson helped build and sell their family business, Rio Bravo Oilfield Services.

Having served as a sell-side advisor, buy-side advisor, and buyer and seller himself, Coleman recognizes the distinct challenges entrepreneurs face. He brings the expertise and sophistication of big-firm M&A transactions to the world of small business owners, leveraging his breadth and depth of experience to tailor his approach to each client's needs.

Coleman holds an undergraduate degree in Finance from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

Metro Houston is home to over 2.3 million people and more than 160,000 registered businesses. There has been increasing demand for M&A advisory as many business owners evaluate their options and exit strategy. 

"The decision to expand our presence in Houston is an exciting step in our business growth strategy. We look forward to Coleman's leadership in serving entrepreneurs in this market," said Jay Offerdahl, President and Founder of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. "Coleman's level of experience makes him uniquely qualified to guide entrepreneurs across Texas with the most important financial transaction of their lives – selling their business."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions
Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

