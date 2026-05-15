His promotion reflects both the trust Viking's clients place in Tom and his positive impact throughout the Florida division.

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, a middle-market business advisory and brokerage firm, has promoted Tom Murphy, CPA, from Associate Advisor to Advisor in its Tampa Headquarters, reinforcing the firm's continued commitment to the Florida M&A market.

"Tom brings the combination of technical depth, sound judgment, and genuine empathy for business owners," said Larry Lawson II. "Tom understands that behind every transaction is a family, a legacy, and years of hard work."

Viking M&A Promotes Tom Murphy to Advisor.

Over the past two years, Tom has supported business valuations, due diligence, and transaction execution across a range of industries, including manufacturing, construction and inventory-intensive businesses. His experience is defined by the meaningful wins and valuable lessons, supported by a CPA background that enables clear translation of complex financial data into strategic insights. This approach helps business owners maximize value and navigate transactions with confidence.

"Behind every set of numbers is a story," Tom said. "Helping owners understand and articulate that story is a responsibility I take seriously."

As the child of an entrepreneur, Tom brings a personal understanding of the challenges business owners face during a transaction and finds fulfillment in working with exceptional entrepreneurs.

"Learning how these companies operate and understanding the stories behind the entrepreneurs who built them is both fascinating and inspiring," Murphy said. "Many of the businesses we advise have been operating successfully for decades, which is no small achievement."

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Tom brings Big Four accounting experience and advanced technical training to Tampa Bay's business community. A graduate of the University of Florida with bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting, Tom began a career at KPMG as an Audit Associate, working with Fortune 500 companies.

In the new role as Advisor, Tom will continue to focus on valuation strategy, exit planning, and strengthening relationships with business owners and professional partners throughout the region, supporting middle-market companies.

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking has headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina. With offices strategically located across the country, Viking provides comprehensive M&A advisory work and business brokerage services. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price. The firm consistently maintains an 85% closing rate, nearly four times the industry average.

About Viking M&A: Expert Exit Planning

Viking M&A supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2 million to $250 million. The firm offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

Visit https://www.vikingmerger.com to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or to learn more about buying or selling a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions