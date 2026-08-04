Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Expands from Southeast into Midwest, Opens New St. Louis Office

Managing Partner Michael Elliott brings experienced, locally based M&A advisory services to St. Louis-area business owners.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has expanded into the Midwest with the opening of a new office in St. Louis, Missouri. Led by Managing Partner Michael Elliott, the office marks Viking's 20th location and the firm's first entry into the region.

Viking proudly launches 20th office and first expansion into the Midwest.

From its roots in the Southeast, Viking has steadily expanded into new markets across the eastern and central United States, building a presence that now spans the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas. The St. Louis office extends Viking's locally led approach to business owners in greater St. Louis and the surrounding areas.

"St. Louis is a market I have a strong personal connection to, and I'm excited to build Viking's presence here," Elliott said. "There is a substantial community of privately held and family-owned businesses throughout this area, and owners deserve access to experienced M&A guidance from advisors who understand both the transaction process and the local business environment."

For Elliott, the move also represents a return to his Midwestern roots. He grew up in Traverse City, Michigan, and his wife, Allyson, is a St. Louis native. Their ties to the area made St. Louis a natural place for him to establish and lead Viking's newest office.

"Opening our 20th office is an exciting milestone for Viking, but what matters most is how we continue to grow," said Jay Offerdahl, President of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. "We want the right leaders in the right markets; people who understand the communities they serve and bring the experience that business owners need when navigating a major transaction. Michael brings in-depth transaction and operating experience, along with personal ties to the Midwest and St. Louis. He is the right person to lead this next chapter of our growth."

Elliott began his work with Viking at its Charlotte, N.C., headquarters, where he advised business owners on mergers, acquisitions, and exit planning before launching the firm's expansion into St. Louis. Before Viking, Elliott built experience across private equity, acquisitions, operations, and entrepreneurship. He served as an Investment Lead and Operating Partner for a private equity group focused on corporate divestitures and later led operations and go-to-market strategy for a software company through its 2023 sale to a growth equity group.

That background gives Elliott perspective from multiple sides of the transaction table as he advises privately held business owners through the sale process.

"Selling a business involves much more than finding a buyer," Elliott said. "Owners need to understand what drives the value of their company, how buyers will evaluate risk and opportunity, and how to navigate the many decisions that arise throughout a transaction. My goal is to help owners approach that process with a clear strategy and the confidence that comes from having an experienced advisor in their corner."

The St. Louis office will serve privately held business owners throughout the St. Louis metro and nearby markets, providing advisory services for business sales, mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, and exit planning.

Viking's model combines locally based leadership with the resources and transaction experience of a larger M&A firm, giving business owners access to advisors who understand their market while drawing on a broader network of expertise. In St. Louis, Elliott will bring that approach to owners preparing for one of the most consequential decisions in the life of their business.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in St. Louis, Mo.

Viking M&A in St. Louis supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

One of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, Fla. The firm boasts 20 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-st-louis-mo/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions