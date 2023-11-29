Viking Masek Expands Product Portfolio with Cutting-Edge Flow Wrapping Machines

OOSTBURG, Wis., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek, a global leader in automated packaging systems, is thrilled to announce the addition of flow wrapping equipment to their extensive product portfolio. This strategic move will further enhance the company's capabilities as a single-source provider of fully integrated packaging systems for a wide range of industries and end users.

Viking Masek Flow Wrapping line demo
Flow wrapping system
Flow wrapping machines, also known as horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines, are a crucial component in automated packaging processes widely used in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

Key features of Viking Masek's new flow wrapping equipment include:

  1. Versatility: Flow wrapping machines are designed to handle a wide range of product shapes, sizes, and orientations, offering flexibility for diverse packaging requirements.

  2. Precision Engineering: Engineered with cutting-edge technology, Viking Masek's flow wrapping equipment ensures precise and consistent wrapping to maintain product freshness and quality.

  3. Speed and Efficiency: With enhanced automation and high-speed capabilities of up to 1000 bags per minute, Viking Masek's flow wrapping machines offer increased production efficiency and throughput to their end users.

  4. User-Friendly Interface: The equipment is equipped with an intuitive and user-friendly interface, streamlining and simplifying the packaging process and reducing the learning curve for machine operators.

  5. Customization Options: Viking Masek's flow wrapping equipment allows for customizable configurations to match end-user's unique specifications.

"After meticulous vetting and customer feedback, we've chosen an equipment portfolio addition that aligns seamlessly with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," comments Robert Barkley, Business Development Manager at Viking Masek. "This strategic addition not only expands our capabilities but also positions us as a stronger one-stop-shop for our valued customers and partners."

The introduction of flow wrapping machines underscores Viking Masek's dedication to providing end-to-end packaging solutions for their diverse clientele, aligning with the company's mission to empower end users with the tools they need to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and streamline their packaging capabilities.

For more information about Viking Masek and its new flow wrapping machine offerings, please visit their website.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jacob Resnick
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
920.564.5051

About Viking Masek:

Viking Masek is a global leader in the field of packaging machinery, specializing in providing cutting-edge solutions for diverse industries. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, Viking Masek offers a comprehensive range of packaging equipment, including flow wrapping machines, designed to meet the specific needs of clients in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

SOURCE Viking Masek Packaging Technologies

