Viking Masek Named a 2023 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Automated packaging system manufacturer a top employer in southeastern Wisconsin

OOSTBURG, Wis., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a leading manufacturer of automated packaging systems, was named a 2023 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the third year in a row.

This is the fourteenth year that the Journal Sentinel has published their list of top workplaces, and the third consecutive year that Viking Masek has participated and been awarded.

Ty Weinhold, Viking Masek COO 2021-2023 Top Workplaces Award

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage. The survey measures 15 unique culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

Viking Masek's overall survey results were 8% higher than the benchmark.

"There are a lot of unknowns in the world today and so many things we cannot control, but as evidenced by this award, we are stronger than ever within the walls of Viking Masek. We build trust-based leadership at all levels. In doing so we embrace challenges and create opportunities as a team," comments Robb Leonhard, Viking Masek President, and co-owner.

Viking Masek employees that were hired more than 10 years ago scored well above expectations in the following areas:

Feeling genuinely appreciated

Believing in Viking Masek Packaging Technologies' direction

Managers caring about concerns

Employees who were hired less than a year ago scored above expectations in the following areas:

Doing things effectively or well

Feeling a part of something meaningful

Enabled to work at full potential

"Being named Top Workplace for the third year in a row is truly a testament to our team's discipline and commitment to our culture. Credit goes to all of our employees who treat their colleagues with respect, professionalism, and courtesy to ensure a positive and enjoyable workplace. Even during times of adversity, our team works hard to remain strong and vibrant," comments Ty Weinhold, Viking Masek COO.

Learn more about the Top Workplaces Award .

About Viking Masek

Viking Masek manufactures, sells, and services fully automated packaging lines for food and non-food markets. From coffee to crackers to cannabis and everything in between, Viking Masek packaging lines have been the backbone of successful business operations for decades. With its solar-powered manufacturing facility located in Oostburg, WI, Viking Masek serves the packaging equipment needs of local, national, and international clients.

Media contact

Stephanie Schefsky

Marketing Coordinator

Viking Masek

[email protected]

920.564.5051

SOURCE Viking Masek Packaging Technologies