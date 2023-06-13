Viking Masek Packaging Technologies and Viking Masek Robotics & Automation Unite to Revolutionize the Packaging Industry with Advanced Automation and Robotics

NEW BERLIN, Wis., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek Packaging Technologies and Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, formerly known as IAS, Inc., have exciting news to share! The two industry leaders have joined forces to deliver innovative solutions to the packaging industry.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in the industry, as both companies come together as a single-source provider, delivering full-line, turnkey packaging solutions. Their shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has already proven to revolutionize the industry with their combined expertise.

"This partnership is a transformative alliance that propels us to new heights. With Viking Masek's state-of-the-art packaging technology and our cutting-edge robotics and automation systems, we have an unbeatable combination that revolutionizes our offerings. This partnership empowers us to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, streamlining their operations, optimizing efficiency, and driving bottom-line results. Together, we are ushering in a new era of innovation and success in the packaging industry." Bryan Brisch, VP of Business Development/Co-Owner.

With Viking Masek Packaging Technologies' 60 years of trusted experience in the packaging industry, and Viking Masek Robotics & Automation's two decades of exceptional automation technology, this partnership will set a new standard for the industry. Together, they aim to provide unparalleled quality and service to their customers.

The partnership enables both companies to leverage their respective strengths, offering a wider range of products and services to meet the unique needs of their customers. The experienced professionals and cutting-edge technology of Viking Masek Packaging Technologies and Viking Masek Robotics & Automation position them well to help their customers succeed in an ever-changing market.

"Our customers have asked for a single-source provider to take full system responsibility and deliver a turnkey solution. We are happy to say that we can deliver on that request." RC Huhn, CFO/Co-Owner.

This is an exciting time for both companies, and they are thrilled to work together to deliver the best possible solutions to their customers. The partnership marks a significant step forward for the packaging industry, and both companies are committed to its success.

To learn more about this new partnership and the enhanced product offering, contact Bryan Brisch at [email protected] or visit www.vikingmasekrobotics.com.

