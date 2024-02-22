Viking Masek Robotics & Automation and SICK Forge Strategic OEM Partnership

Paving the Way for Cutting-Edge Machine Vision and Sensing Solutions

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, a leading provider of innovative packaging automation solutions, proudly announces its new OEM partnership with SICK, a global leader in intelligent sensor solutions. This strategic alliance will see the integration of SICK's state-of-the-art 2D and 3D vision systems components into Viking Masek Robotics & Automation's machinery, offering customers unparalleled capabilities.

Marking a new milestone, Viking Masek Robotics & Automation's Founder and CTO, Paul Szeflinski, is joined by Kim Noller and Scott Filter of SICK, embarking on a collaborative journey to enhance factory automation across North America.

The collaboration between Viking Masek Robotics & Automation and SICK represents a significant step forward in the realm of machine vision technology. By leveraging SICK's advanced vision products, Viking Masek Robotics & Automation will be able to deliver unique and tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers across various industries.

Paul Szeflinski, Founder and CTO at Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, expressed excitement about the future of the OEM relationship, stating, "This new partnership with SICK represents our shared commitment to driving innovation in the industry of robotics and automation. By integrating SICK's advanced vision systems components into our automation systems, we are setting new standards for efficiency, accuracy, and quality. Together with SICK, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of possibility and creating a future where technology empowers limitless potential."

SICK's vision systems bring new dimensions of precision and efficiency to Viking Masek Robotics & Automation's systems, enabling enhanced performance and productivity. From quality control to object recognition, and robotic guidance systems these cutting-edge technologies empower Viking Masek Robotics & Automation to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.

Kim Nollner, Channel Manager at SICK Vision, comments, "We are excited to welcome Viking Masek Robotics & Automation to SICK's qualified list of Vision Partners here in North America. Viking Masek Robotics & Automation's commitment to providing innovative automation systems to their customers has always been apparent, and that fact is only improved upon with their new ability to expertly integrate SICK's complete lineup of 2D and 3D vision products into their systems."

This collaboration highlights Viking Masek Robotics & Automation's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering exceptional solutions to its customers. Through this partnership, Viking Masek Robotics & Automation reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence in the automation.

For more information about Viking Masek Robotics & Automation's machine vision solutions, visit https://www.vikingmasekrobotics.com/solutions/machine-vision.

