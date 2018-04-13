Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces the Sale of Southpaw Screen Printing & Embroidery

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southpaw Screen Printing & Embroidery, a company producing custom screen printed and embroidered items for a base of customers including corporate clients, athletic teams, educational institutions and charitable organizations, has been recently sold by way of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. When the founder of Southpaw Screen Printing & Embroidery, Sandy Britt, began to contemplate the future of her and her business, she decided it was time to consider selling to someone who could take over.

Britt reached out to Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, a business brokerage firm serving middle market business owners in the South East, to learn more about the process of selling a business. Britt worked with Jeff Edge, Senior Advisor with Viking Mergers & Acquisitions who facilitated the sale. "I looked into other firms, but once I spoke to Jeff Edge at Viking, I knew they were a good fit for what I needed," says Britt.

Edge was confident in finding the right buyer for Southpaw. "We knew that Sandy had built a strong business and that Southpaw would generate great interest once we took it to the marketplace," says Edge. Southpaw drew interest from over 30 buyers with inquiries as far away as Wyoming, New York, Illinois, Michigan, Texas and New Mexico.

Southpaw Screen Printing & Embroidery was soon purchased by Custom Design Group out of Hickory, NC, led by its founding member, Rich Stober. Custom Design Group was seeking a strategic acquisition to increase its sales and production capabilities. CDG and Southpaw will continue to operate under their individual names. They plan to synergize where it will benefit the customer. "Our mission is to provide the best customer experience," says Stober.

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Founded in 1996 by Brad and Jay Offerdahl, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A mitigation to middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 500 businesses across the Southeast. Their intermediaries have hundreds of years of collective experience in business transactions and nearly 75% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average and businesses that sell for 96% of their asking price.

To learn more about Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, please contact their office today at (704) 676-0940, or visit their website, www.vikingmergers.com, to see active business listings or request a valuation for your business.

