Viking Minerals, LLC Announces $22 Million Final Sale of Funds II and III

Sale caps off strong four-fund track record with $66MM invested, returning $125MM, 19.5% IRR

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Minerals, LLC, a mineral acquisition company based in Oklahoma City, recently completed the final sale of its Viking Mineral Partnerships (VMP) Funds II and III. The cash transaction is valued at $22 million and closed Sept. 23.

"We are pleased to announce the exit of VMP Funds II and III as it represents a continued successful performance history for Viking Minerals with more than $66 million invested to date with a total return of nearly $125 million," said Viking Minerals Co-President and CEO Ransome Oliver. "Our returns are a result of our organic, hands-on approach to working directly with individual landowners, coupled with strong underwriting capability in an evolving minerals acquisition market. With this sale, we are poised to expand our investor base along with the geographic footprint of our investment areas."

The sale of VMP Funds II and III are the latest in a four-fund track record. Since 2017, Viking has raised and exited four VMP Funds with $66 million invested and a profit of more than $57 million. During this time, the average MOIC realized is 1.86, with a 19.5% average IRR, an 18% average annual yield, and a 42 month average fund hold period.

"We have been fortunate to work with family and individual investors on our funds to-date, and they have benefitted from our consistent performance," Oliver said. As we look forward, we plan to employ our same strategy of ground-game aggregation of mineral rights assets with individual landowners while seeking and maintaining the best opportunities, and assembling bespoke portfolios to drive value for investors."

The sale was made to an undisclosed buyer.

About Viking Minerals

Viking Minerals, LLC is a mineral acquisition company based in Oklahoma City. Established in 2012 as an acquirer of minerals and royalty in Oklahoma, Viking has expanded operations to include more than $100,000,000 in organic transactions throughout multiple basins nationwide. The company's ongoing focus is to deepen the Viking portfolio via acquisitions in all major plays, with specific attention paid to the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and Midcontinent Shales. For more information, visit https://vikingminerals.com/ .

