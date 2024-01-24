VIKING OPENS 2026 OCEAN VOYAGES AND ANNOUNCES NEW EXTENSIONS

Due to Strong Demand, Viking Opens Bookings for Newest Ocean Ship and Itineraries Through 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced that its 2026 ocean voyages are now open for booking. With many 2024 dates already sold out and 2025 departures selling fast, strong demand among North American travelers has led to an early opening of 2026 departures across the company's ocean fleet. Viking also announced voyages for its newest ship, the Viking Vesta®, which is scheduled to join the award-winning fleet in July 2025. The 998-guest sister ship will spend her inaugural season sailing popular itineraries in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

"We have always done things a bit differently. At Viking, we are contrarians. We design travel experiences for thinking people, with no children and no casinos," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "We are pleased that our approach has resonated with so many—and with the addition of the Viking Vesta to our ocean fleet, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration."

Viking is rated the #1 Ocean Line by both Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure. With more than 80 ocean itineraries offered, examples of the most popular voyages include:

Viking Homelands (15 days; Stockholm—Bergen) – Sail historic waters and discover more of Scandinavia with overnights in Stockholm , Oslo and scenic Bergen . See charming Ålborg and Gdańsk, and visit the grand cities of Berlin and Copenhagen . Witness breathtaking scenery from your ship as she glides through majestic Norwegian fjords in the legendary homelands of the Vikings.

Sail historic waters and discover more of Scandinavia with overnights in , and scenic . See charming Ålborg and Gdańsk, and visit the grand cities of and . Witness breathtaking scenery from your ship as she glides through majestic Norwegian fjords in the legendary homelands of the Vikings. Iconic Western Mediterranean (8 days; Barcelona—Rome) – France's famed southern coast and Italy's Renaissance treasures take center stage on this eight-day Mediterranean sojourn. Immerse yourself in Catalonian and Tuscan art, architecture and history during overnights in Barcelona and Tuscany . In the South of France , call on historic Montpellier and picturesque Marseille , and visit Monte Carlo, Monaco's glamorous city by the sea.

famed southern coast and Renaissance treasures take center stage on this eight-day Mediterranean sojourn. Immerse yourself in Catalonian and Tuscan art, architecture and history during overnights in and . In the South of , call on historic Montpellier and picturesque , and visit glamorous city by the sea. Empires of the Mediterranean (10 days; Venice—Athens) – Ten days. Nine magnificent destinations. One epic journey. Sail the Adriatic and Aegean, taking in all the riches of this fabled region. On an exploration bookended by iconic Venice and Athens , discover the ancient ruins of Olympia and the Acropolis. Explore the medieval warrens of Zadar and Dubrovnik, and admire the famed whitewashed villages of Santorini. Delight in the beauty of Corfu and be captivated by Koper, the gateway to picturesque Slovenia .

Ten days. Nine magnificent destinations. One epic journey. Sail the Adriatic and Aegean, taking in all the riches of this fabled region. On an exploration bookended by iconic and , discover the ancient ruins of and the Acropolis. Explore the medieval warrens of Zadar and Dubrovnik, and admire the famed whitewashed villages of Santorini. Delight in the beauty of Corfu and be captivated by Koper, the gateway to picturesque . British Isles Explorer (15 days; Bergen—London) – Immerse yourself in the British Isles with overnight stays in Bergen, Norway , and Greenwich, England . Discover the legendary Highlands and Western Isles of Scotland and its capital, Edinburgh . Visit the Shetland and Orkney Islands , and contrast modern Belfast with traditional Dublin . Witness Welsh culture in Snowdonia. In England , visit maritime Liverpool , see historic Dover and enjoy a tour of London .

Immerse yourself in the British Isles with overnight stays in , and Greenwich, . Discover the legendary Highlands and Western Isles of and its capital, . Visit the and , and contrast modern Belfast with traditional . Witness Welsh culture in Snowdonia. In , visit maritime , see historic Dover and enjoy a tour of . West Indies Explorer (11 days; San Juan roundtrip) – Set sail on a roundtrip voyage from San Juan to explore the colorful Caribbean . Start deep in the heart of this tropical paradise and avoid the long sea days associated with most Caribbean cruises—allowing you to visit more ports and spend more time discovering rich island cultures. Immerse yourself in the British, French and Dutch cultures of the Lesser Antilles as you cruise azure waters from Tortola and St. Lucia to Dominica , St. Martin and St. Thomas.

Additionally, Viking has announced six new immersive Pre and Post Extensions beginning in 2024 and 2025. Pre and Post extensions are increasingly popular with travelers; over 45 percent of all Viking guests choose to add such extensions to their voyage. The new, fully guided, three-night extensions are offered in the iconic cities of Barcelona, Istanbul, London, Rome, Stockholm and Venice and feature Privileged Access® to museums, local cuisine for lunches and dinners, market visits and cooking classes—as well as more time to personalize the journey with optional excursions. The new extensions include:

Best of Barcelona – Explore Cataluña's capital, the beautiful city of Barcelona . Admire views from atop Montserrat , revel in the spectacle of La Sagrada Familia and roam the storied Gothic Quarter. Additionally, enjoy time at your leisure or join fellow travelers for optional excursions to further immerse in local culture.

Explore Cataluña's capital, the beautiful city of . Admire views from atop , revel in the spectacle of La Sagrada Familia and roam the storied Gothic Quarter. Additionally, enjoy time at your leisure or join fellow travelers for optional excursions to further immerse in local culture. Best of Istanbul – Immerse yourself in the history of the Ottoman Empire with visits to the Topkapi Palace, the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia . Explore the expansive Grand Bazaar and a spice market, and savor Turkish culinary delights at a Michelin Star restaurant and farm-to-table experience in an idyllic setting.

Immerse yourself in the history of the Ottoman Empire with visits to the Topkapi Palace, the Blue Mosque and . Explore the expansive Grand Bazaar and a spice market, and savor Turkish culinary delights at a restaurant and farm-to-table experience in an idyllic setting. Best of London – Explore the iconic sites of London and enjoy Privileged Access experiences at the British Museum and St. Paul's Cathedral. Tantalize your taste buds at Borough Market with TV chef and culinary author, Celia Brooks , and spend an evening at the Tower of London as you witness a centuries-old ceremony.

Explore the iconic sites of and enjoy Privileged Access experiences at the British Museum and Cathedral. Tantalize your taste buds at Borough Market with TV chef and culinary author, , and spend an evening at the Tower of as you witness a centuries-old ceremony. Best of Rome – Explore more of Rome , the "Eternal City," during an extended stay. Stroll narrow streets and vibrant piazzas, with every corner of the city revealing a piece of history. Visit Vatican City and its museums, see the sights of ancient Rome and learn the art of making pasta the Italian way.

Explore more of , the "Eternal City," during an extended stay. Stroll narrow streets and vibrant piazzas, with every corner of the city revealing a piece of history. Visit and its museums, see the sights of ancient and learn the art of making pasta the Italian way. Best of Stockholm – Immerse in the vibrant culture and natural beauty of Stockholm . Admire the art gracing its subway stations and historic City Hall, cruise its scenic archipelago and savor a taste of traditional cuisine at Östermalmshallen. Optional excursions offer you a chance to explore more of Sweden's elegant capital city.

Immerse in the vibrant culture and natural beauty of . Admire the art gracing its subway stations and historic City Hall, cruise its scenic archipelago and savor a taste of traditional cuisine at Östermalmshallen. Optional excursions offer you a chance to explore more of elegant capital city. Best of Venice – Experience Venice as few do, avoiding the crowds for an intimate look at this famous city. Cruise the Grand Canal at night, take a morning stroll through the bustling Rialto Fish Market and admire historic landmarks around iconic St. Mark's Square after hours during this unforgettable sojourn.

The Viking Vesta

Classified as a small ship, the Viking Vesta has a gross tonnage of 54,300 tons, with 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests. She will join the award-winning ocean fleet of sister ships, which includes the Viking Star®, the Viking Sea®, the Viking Sky®, the Viking Orion®, the Viking Jupiter®, the Viking Venus®, the Viking Mars®, the Viking Neptune® and the Viking Saturn®. The new Viking Vela® is scheduled to debut in December 2024.

Booking Details

From now through January 31, 2024, Viking is offering North American travelers the Discover More Sale, with up to free international airfare, special fares and a $25 deposit—with additional savings for both new and returning guests—on all-inclusive river, ocean and expedition voyages. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact [email protected].

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

