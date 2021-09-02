Viking Pest Acquires B&D Pest Solutions to Strengthen Effective and Innovative Pest Solutions

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Pest Control, an Anticimex company, announced the acquisition of B&D Pest Solutions of Oakland, NJ.

B&D Pest Solutions has been providing residential and commercial pest control services to the greater New Jersey and Pennsylvania area and is known for their local and personalized approach delivering outstanding customer service. This partnership will enhance pest management solutions strengthening B&D's delivery of service, increase local support ensuring fast, quality service.

Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest Control, commented, "This is an exciting day for Viking Pest, and we are thrilled to partner with B&D Pest Solutions. Acquiring B&D is an important step in expanding our customer footprint in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Partnering with pest control providers like B&D solidifies Viking as the leading pest control provider in Pennsylvania and New Jersey," Bergmann added, "B&D was an excellent fit; we are excited about the latest addition to the Viking Family." We welcome the B&D team and will work side by side to continue providing excellent service to our customers.

Brandyn Routt, Jr., President of B&D Pest Solutions, added, "The partnership with Viking Pest Control is great news for our customers and employees. We are extremely excited about this merger and the pest control solutions it will bring, creating an industry-leading pest management partnership. With Viking offering customers the most innovative, digital, and hassle-free pest control solutions like SMART, everyone will enjoy the best, most advanced products, methods, and services on the market. Paul and his team were extremely professional, and we look forward to combining our experienced teams and the opportunities ahead."

Viking is the modern pest control company. Through prevention, new technology, and sustainable solutions, we meet the demands for healthy environments.

At Viking Pest, we pride ourselves in offering the most effective and efficient pest control management solutions to residents and businesses of New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. With over 40 years of experience, our team delivers custom-tailored solutions that far exceed the industry norm. Viking Pest is excited to provide our sustainable solutions to B&D's customers improving the health and well-being of homes and businesses throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

To learn more about Viking Pest's full-service pest control and wildlife offerings, please visit https://www.vikingpest.com/pest-control-service/

Company: Viking Pest Control

Address: 106 Allen Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ

Phone: 1-973-721-9129

SOURCE Viking Pest Control

Related Links

www.vikingpest.com

