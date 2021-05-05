Viking Pest Control Commits to Increase Hiring by 20% in 2021

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covering four northeastern states (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware) Viking Pest Control has a long history of local community involvement. It should therefore come as no surprise that the company has committed to increasing its staff by 20 percent during 2021, with all positions being filled from local communities. The positions are for a range of roles, including service managers, pest control technicians, and customer service representatives; staff will be hired from all areas of the company's service region.

"As part of our commitment to being your local pest control service provider, Viking Pest Control has committed to increase hiring by 20 percent in 2021," says President Paul Bergmann. "Our customers have invested in us and now we want to invest in the community, hiring staff from all of the four states that we service."

Viking Pest Control continues to expand, offering excellent service protocols to its many clients. Its goal is to hire staff across the four states it services, providing more efficient routes and white-glove customer service backed by some of the most experienced pest control technicians in the area. The company also offers its employees attractive packages with competitive salaries, generous paid vacation time and a comprehensive benefits package. An environmentally friendly and innovative company, Viking Pest Control attracts employees who enjoy using technologically advanced methods to ensure a safe environment for its customers. Viking Pest Control is an equal-opportunity employer, embracing diversity and maintaining drug-free workplaces. It also welcomes veterans and offers training opportunities.

Viking Pest Control is proud to have been voted a top place to work by its employees. Visit the company's website for more information about the career opportunities on offer.

