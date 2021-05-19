Viking Pest Control Enhances Video Blog Library to Help Home, and Business Owners Remain Pest Free

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Pest Control is pleased to announce it is increasing its library of video blogs giving advice and help to both residential and commercial customers on eradicating pests from their premises.

The company's library of video blogs includes tips for home and business owners, along with some humorous scenarios when homeowners try DIY methods. Its newly enhanced library contains videos to keep residential and commercial customers informed about identifying pest issues and what can be done to prevent them. As the season progresses, more videos are in the pipeline to be released addressing specific (and seasonal) pests. Topics covered include dealing with termites, mice, ants, wasps, cockroaches, and bed bugs, among others.

"Our new blog videos were created to give tips and tricks to homeowners on how to keep pests out and to show some comical DIY pest control," says Pest Management Professional Eric Gunner. "We recently expanded upon our classic blog library and wanted to translate some of those tips and tricks into video blogs providing easy-to-understand visuals for our local communities."

Viking Pest Control provides residents with a resource to help them better understand the pests that might be present on their property and how to identify and prevent them. For businesses that produce or serve food or even have an office kitchen, professional pest control is essential. Even if business premises are not involved in food processing or do not have kitchens, some pests can still present a danger to health. Additionally, while not presenting a physical health threat to humans, termites are capable of seriously impacting the structural integrity of residential and commercial buildings alike.

Check out Viking Pest Control's growing video library at https://www.youtube.com/c/VikingPestControl for more information and tips on pest control – and when it's time to call in the professionals!

