Viking Pest Control Offers Significant Discounts During Pest Prime Week and Starts Their Summer Giveaways
Jun 21, 2021, 10:00 ET
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Pest Prime Week again at Viking Pest Control! The company offers exclusive deals through the week of June 21 to June 25 for both residential and commercial customers. During this one week in June, there are great bargains to be had, including:
Residential customers
- Single general pest control treatment for $150
- $150 off termite service
- Save $50 per year on Yard Guard mosquito and tick prevention
- $100 off bed bug treatments
- $200 off set up for the Premier Plan
- $99 set up for Convenience Plan
- $75 off spotted lanternfly treatment
- $75 wood destroying insect reports
- Receive $100 for EACH friend that you bug(refer)
Commercial customers
- New accounts can enjoy one month free
- 20 percent off commercial bed bug treatment
- 25% off Pro-Clean Sanitizing and Disinfecting Treatment
- One month free of SMART rodent control
- Receive $50 for a commercial referral, if the referral joins the Viking family receive one month's free service
As if this weren't enough, Viking's Summer Giveaway will continue all summer long from June through September. Viking will be hosting online giveaways for a range of items, including: YETI tumblers, concert and baseball tickets, balloon festival tickets, and more. Entry is through an online submission form with winners being randomly selected throughout the summer. The tagline is "It's time to get out and enjoy the summer!" Click to find out how to win Fair tickets and more!"
"It's that time of year again," says Pest Management Professional, Eric Gunner. "Customers can enjoy huge savings on a variety of our services and get the chance to win some very attractive freebies in our summer-long giveaway program!"
Year-round, Viking Pest Control offers superb customer service, covering four states, helping residents and business owners in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland handle their pest issues for more than 40 years. Viking offers protection against a wide range of pests: carpenter bees, spotted lanternflies, termites, bed bugs, roaches, ticks, mosquitos, and mice to name but a few.
Check out their website to discover where you can find huge savings during Prime Pest Week this year, and to learn more about summer-long giveaways.
Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional
Phone: 800-618-2847
Website: www.vikingpest.com
SOURCE Viking Pest Control
