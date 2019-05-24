Viking Steel Structures Announces 2019 Best Memorial Day Metal Building Deals
Viking Steel Structures is offering the best deal on any metal buildings, up to 5% off, OR a garage door FREE for the annual Memorial Day Sale 2019. The sale features special offers from May 21 through May 27, 2019.
May 24, 2019, 11:30 ET
BOONVILLE, N.C., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day, save big on thousands of metal building selections at Viking Steel Structures. Viking Steel Structures announces their 2019 Memorial Day deals on all metal buildings ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
Memorial Day weekend brings great sales. For those who are looking to buy metal buildings, Viking Steel Structures is launching amazing deals during the annual Memorial Day Sale. The sale runs from May 21 to May 27, 2019. It is the best time to kick-off your summer by saving up to 5% on any metal building priced over $10,000 OR get a garage door free.
To break out among other companies, Viking Steel Structures is planning competitive offers with aggressive savings on products like Metal Carports, Horse Barns, Metal Workshops, Outdoor Sheds, Steel Garages, RV Covers, Custom Metal Buildings, Prefab Metal Buildings, etc.
A preview of the sale has been added to Viking Steel Structures' Memorial Day Sale page, where you can select and get all the details about your favorite buildings based on your needs. Our versatile designs and vast stock makes it simple for you to find everything under one roof.
Media Contact:
Viking Steel Structures
Chris E.
Phone: +1 877-219-9946
Email: sales@vikingsteelstructures.com
https://www.vikingsteelstructures.com/
