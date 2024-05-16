Viking Technology Introduces Industry's Highest Density 16GB DDR4 Multi-Chip Package (MCP)

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Technology, a division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), announces their newly released 16GB DDR4 Multi-Chip Package (MCP). This high-density MCP is engineered to excel in embedded systems and rugged applications, setting new standards for performance, efficiency, and compactness in demanding environments.

"Viking's 16GB DDR4 MCP offers unmatched storage capacity in a compact BGA footprint. The new DDR4 MCP technology, delivers enhanced memory density and accelerated speeds compared to its predecessors," said Hamid Shokrgozar, President at Viking Technology. "Our 16GB DDR4 MCP has a remarkably compact design, offering significant space savings when compared to Standard DIMM Modules. Enhanced ruggedness is delivered through soldered connections rather than traditional DIMM connectors. Its small size provides exceptional memory capacity per cubic inch, delivering superior signal integrity and high memory bandwidth efficiency. Additionally, its simplified DDR routing contributes to lower motherboard costs, making it a cost-effective solution for various applications."

Viking Technology's 16GB DDR4 MCP is engineered to meet the demanding requirements of the defense and aerospace environments, where durability and reliability are critical, reinforcing Viking's reputation as a trusted solution provider in defense technology.

The 16GB DDR4 MCP has demonstrated its robustness and reliability in the most demanding environments. From missile applications to fighter jets, its performance has proven instrumental in enhancing guidance systems, ensuring precision targeting and mission success. Additionally, its integration into Digital Signal Processing (DSP) boards unlocks advanced signal processing capabilities, enabling real-time data analysis and decision-making in complex battlefield situations underscoring the product's versatility and effectiveness in meeting the stringent requirements of defense applications.

Sales and product information are available at: www.vikingtechnology.com via email at [email protected] or by calling (714) 913-2200.

About Viking Technology

Viking Technology, a Sanmina division with over 25+ years of experience in engineering, design, manufacturing and test, provides advanced high technology hardware products, such as solid-state drives (SSDs), DRAM memory modules, non-volatile DIMMs and microelectronics multi-chip package (MCP) memory solutions. Viking Technology offers solutions to the networking, industrial, transportation, medical, AI, data center, and defense & aerospace (DAS) markets. More information about the Company is available at www.vikingtechnology.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

