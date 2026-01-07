Viking Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Neil Aubuchon as Chief Commercial Officer

Experienced Industry Leader with More than Two Decades of Global Commercialization and Marketing Expertise

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Neil Aubuchon as chief commercial officer. Mr. Aubuchon brings more than two decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning leadership roles across global commercial and marketing functions including focus within the cardiometabolic space.

"As we continue to advance our promising portfolio of metabolic therapies, including VK2735, our potentially best-in-class GLP-1/GIP dual agonist in Phase 3 trials for obesity, we are also building the appropriate commercial capabilities to maximize the opportunities ahead. Neil is a perfect fit to lead our commercialization strategy for VK2735, including engagement with potential strategic partners, representing a key step in our preparation for commercial success," said Brian Lian, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Viking.

Prior to joining Viking, Mr. Aubuchon was the chief commercial officer at AbCellera, where he was responsible for developing the company's commercial strategy. Prior to AbCellera, he was the global marketing lead for Amgen's general medicine early portfolio, where he developed the integrated strategy for the company's non-oncology therapeutic areas and led commercial strategy for more than ten programs, including its cardiometabolic portfolio. Before his time at Amgen, Mr. Aubuchon spent nearly 17 years at Eli Lilly in various commercial roles including, chief marketing officer in Australia, chief marketing officer in Japan, head of strategy and operations for Lilly Bio-Medicines globally, and vice president of Lilly Bio-Medicines in Japan.

"Today, novel metabolic therapeutics are revolutionizing healthcare, particularly as life-changing treatments for people with obesity, and VK2735 is uniquely positioned with its potentially best-in-class profile," said Mr. Aubuchon. "I am excited to join the team and continue Viking's work to engage with stakeholders in the rapidly evolving healthcare environment to bring the company's metabolic portfolio to patients."

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. Viking's clinical programs include VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. The company is evaluating its subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 in a Phase 3 obesity program that includes two Phase 3 clinical trials (VANQUISH-1 and VANQUISH-2). Data from a Phase 1 and a Phase 2 trial evaluating subcutaneous VK2735 demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile as well as positive signs of clinical benefit. Concurrently, the company is evaluating an oral formulation of VK2735 in obesity. Viking is also developing VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders. The compound successfully achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company's newest program is evaluating a series of internally developed dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists (or DACRAs) for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders. In the rare disease space, Viking is developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). In a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD, VK0214 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated, while driving significant reductions in plasma levels of very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) and other lipids, as compared to placebo.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Viking Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Viking's expectations regarding its clinical and preclinical development programs, anticipated timing for reporting clinical data and cash resources. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the success, cost and timing of Viking's product candidate development activities and clinical trials, including those for VK2735, VK0214, VK2809, and the company's other incretin receptor agonists; risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated; risks regarding regulatory requirements; and other risks that are described in Viking's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Viking's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Viking disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

