Viking Therapeutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at European Congress on Obesity (ECO) 2026

Poster Presentations Highlight Data from 13-Week Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral Trial of VK2735 and Participant Characteristics from Phase 3 VANQUISH-1 Trial of Subcutaneous VK2735

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that it will present two posters on its VK2735 program at the 33rd European Congress on Obesity (ECO) taking place in Istanbul, Türkiye on May 12-15, 2026. VK2735 is a dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors that Viking is developing in subcutaneous and oral formulations for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders, including obesity.

At ECO, Viking will present a poster highlighting data from its Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral Dosing trial, focusing on key efficacy and safety endpoints, including weight loss and tolerability during the 13-week study. The second poster will highlight the design and enrollment demographics of the ongoing Phase 3 VANQUISH-1 study of subcutaneous VK2735 in adults with obesity or who are overweight and have at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Details of the ECO poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Treatment with Oral VK2735 Results in Significant Weight Loss: The Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Dose-Finding VENTURE-Oral Study

Publication Number: PO4.260

Presented by: Karen Modesto, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development

Date/Time: On display May 12-15, with poster networking session on Thursday, May 14, from 18:00 – 19:15 Turkey Time

Location: Poster area at Level B5, Istanbul Congress Center

Title: VANQUISH-1: Phase 3 Trial With Enrollment of a Diverse Population to Test Efficacy of Subcutaneous VK2735 in Adult Participants with Obesity or Overweight with Weight Related Comorbidities

Publication Number: PO4.278

Presented by: Karen Modesto, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development

Date/Time: On display May 12-15, with poster networking session on Thursday, May 14, from 18:00 – 19:15 Turkey Time

Location: Poster area at Level B5, Istanbul Congress Center

About VK2735

VK2735 is a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors in development for the treatment of metabolic disorders, including obesity. The compound is being evaluated in both oral and subcutaneous formulations.

About GLP-1 and Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists

Activation of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor has been shown to decrease glucose, reduce appetite, lower body weight, and improve insulin sensitivity in patients with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or both. Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently marketed in various dosage strengths and forms as Ozempic®, Rybelsus®, and Wegovy®. More recently, research efforts have explored the potential co-activation of the glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP) receptor as a means of enhancing the therapeutic benefits of GLP-1 receptor activation. Tirzepatide is a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently marketed in various dosage strengths and forms as Mounjaro® and Zepbound®.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders, with three compounds currently in clinical trials. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. Viking's clinical programs include VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. Data from a Phase 1 and a Phase 2 trial evaluating VK2735 (dosed subcutaneously) for metabolic disorders demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile as well as positive signs of clinical benefit. Concurrently, the company is evaluating an oral formulation of VK2735 in a Phase 1 trial. Viking is also developing VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders. The compound successfully achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints in a recently completed Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company's newest program is evaluating a series of internally developed dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists (or DACRAs) for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders. In the rare disease space, Viking is developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). In a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD, VK0214 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated, while driving significant reductions in plasma levels of very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) and other lipids, as compared to placebo.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Viking Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Viking's expectations regarding its clinical and preclinical development programs, anticipated timing for reporting clinical data and cash resources. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the success, cost and timing of Viking's product candidate development activities and clinical trials, including those for VK2735, VK0214, VK2809, and the company's other incretin and other receptor agonists; risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated; risks regarding regulatory requirements; and other risks that are described in Viking's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Viking's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Viking disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.