Viking Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on its clinical pipeline and other corporate developments.

Highlights from the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021:

"During the first quarter of 2021, we continued to build on the significant progress made during 2020 with both of our thyroid hormone beta receptor agonist programs," stated Brian Lian, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Viking. "We continue to enroll patients in our 52-week Phase 2b VOYAGE trial evaluating VK2809 in NASH and fibrosis, and expect to complete enrollment in the second half of 2021. With respect to our second thyroid hormone beta receptor agonist program, VK0214, we are nearing completion of a Phase 1 single ascending and multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers. Pending the results, we expect to initiate a Phase 1b study of VK0214 in X-ALD patients this summer. On the corporate side, our balance sheet remains solid, and we ended the first quarter with approximately $242 million in cash, providing ample runway to achieve important milestones with each of our clinical programs."

Pipeline and Corporate Highlights

Enrollment continues in Phase 2b VOYAGE study evaluating VK2809 for the treatment of NASH. VK2809 is an orally available small molecule agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor that possesses selectivity for liver tissue, as well as the beta receptor subtype, and has demonstrated promising therapeutic potential in a range of lipid disorders, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers as well as in subjects with mild hypercholesterolemia have shown that treatment with VK2809 produces significant reductions in plasma lipids, including LDL-cholesterol, triglycerides, and atherogenic proteins. A prior 12 week Phase 2a study in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and hypercholesterolemia successfully achieved its primary and secondary endpoints, with VK2809-treated patients demonstrating significant reductions in plasma lipids, and median relative reductions in liver fat of up to approximately 60%. In addition, approximately 88% of VK2809-treated patients in this study experienced relative reductions in liver fat content of ≥30%.



The company's ongoing Phase 2b VOYAGE trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study designed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of VK2809 in patients with biopsy-confirmed NASH and fibrosis ranging from stages F1 to F3. The study is targeting enrollment of approximately 340 patients across five treatment arms: 1.0 mg daily; 2.5 mg daily; 5.0 mg every other day; 10.0 mg every other day; and placebo. The primary endpoint of the study will evaluate the relative change in liver fat content, as assessed by magnetic resonance imaging, proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF) from baseline to Week 12 in subjects treated with VK2809, as compared to placebo. Secondary objectives include evaluation of histologic changes assessed by hepatic biopsy after 52 weeks of dosing.



During the first quarter of 2021, enrollment in VOYAGE continued at sites in both the U.S. and Europe. The company currently remains on track to complete enrollment in this trial in the second half of 2021.





In 2020, the company initiated a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial of VK0214. This trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) study in healthy subjects. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple oral doses of VK0214. The results will also inform potential dosing levels for a planned Phase 1b study in patients with X-ALD. At present, dosing in healthy volunteers is nearing completion and, pending a review of the results, the company expects to initiate the Phase 1b trial mid-year.





Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $11.5 million compared to $8.0 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased expenses related to clinical studies, manufacturing for the company's drug candidates, salaries and benefits and stock-based compensation, partially offset by decreased expenses related to pre-clinical studies.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $2.7 million compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decreased expenses related to stock-based compensation, legal and patent services, salaries and benefits and travel, partially offset by increased expenses related to professional fees and insurance.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Viking reported a net loss of $14.0 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.7 million, or $0.13 per share, in the corresponding period in 2020. The increase in net loss and net loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in research and development expenses, partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses, as noted previously, as well as decreased interest income primarily due to the decline in interest rates available throughout the first quarter of 2021 as compared to prevailing interest rates during the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2021

At March 31, 2021, Viking held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $241.7 million, compared to $248.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020

Revenues

$ —



$ —

Operating expenses:















Research and development



11,535





7,987

General and administrative



2,693





2,961

Total operating expenses



14,228





10,948

Loss from operations



(14,228)





(10,948)

Other income (expense):















Amortization of financing costs



(21)





(45)

Interest income, net



239





1,304

Realized gain on investments, net



—





2

Total other income, net



218





1,261

Net loss



(14,010)





(9,687)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:















Unrealized loss on securities



(50)





(824)

Comprehensive loss

$ (14,060)



$ (10,511)



















Basic and diluted net loss per common share

$ (0.19)



$ (0.13)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per

share



74,782





72,356



Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





(Unaudited)









Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,805



$ 29,117

Short-term investments – available for sale



224,874





219,269

Prepaid clinical trial and preclinical study costs



7,559





7,276

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



625





442

Total current assets



249,863





256,104

Right-of-use assets



249





321

Deferred financing costs



27





48

Deposits



—





29

Total assets

$ 250,139



$ 256,502

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 4,848



$ 3,988

Other accrued liabilities



7,789





7,811

Lease liability, current



279





330

Total current liabilities



12,916





12,129

Lease liability, net of current portion



—





29

Total long-term liabilities



—





29

Total liabilities



12,916





12,158

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized

at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; no shares issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



—





—

Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized

at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 77,178,081 and

73,215,940 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively



1





1

Additional paid-in capital



419,528





412,589

Accumulated deficit



(182,202)





(168,192)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(104)





(54)

Total stockholders' equity



237,223





244,344

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 250,139



$ 256,502



