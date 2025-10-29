Viking Therapeutics to Highlight Clinical Data from VK2735 Obesity Program in Presentations at ObesityWeek® 2025

Poster Presentation on VENTURE Study Results Evaluating Impact of VK2735 on Prediabetes and Cardiometabolic Status

Additional Poster Presentations Scheduled for American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company's VK2735 obesity program will be the focus of two poster presentations at ObesityWeek® 2025, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society. VK2735 is a dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors being developed for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. Viking is evaluating both subcutaneous and oral formulations of VK2735 in clinical trials. ObesityWeek 2025 is being held November 4-7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

One ObesityWeek presentation will report results of an exploratory analysis from the company's Phase 2 VENTURE clinical trial, which evaluated 13 weeks of weekly treatment with a subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 in obese subjects. The exploratory analysis evaluated the impact of VK2735 treatment on the prevalence of prediabetes and metabolic syndrome over the 13-week study. A second presentation will highlight the design of the company's ongoing Phase 3 VANQUISH-1 study of subcutaneous VK2735 in patients with obesity or who are overweight with at least one weight-related co-morbid condition.

Viking will also make two presentations at the upcoming American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, which is being held November 7-10, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. One presentation will share the design of the company's ongoing Phase 3 VANQUISH-2 study of subcutaneous VK2735 in Type 2 diabetes patients with obesity or who are overweight. The second poster will share results of an analysis of the prevalence of cardiometabolic conditions across different body mass index categories.

Details of the ObesityWeek and AHA presentations are as follows:

ObesityWeek 2025

Poster Presentation:

Title: VANQUISH-1 Study Design: Phase 3 Trial of Subcutaneous VK2735 in Adults with Overweight or Obesity

Presenting Author: Karen Modesto, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Viking Therapeutics

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Poster Presentation:

Title: Impact of Subcutaneous VK2735 on Weight, Prediabetes, and Cardiometabolic Status: The VENTURE Study

Presenting Author: Harold Bays, MD, MFOMA, FTOS, FACC, FNLA, FASPC, DABOM, Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center

Date/Time: Thursday, November 6, 2025, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

AHA Scientific Sessions 2025

Presentation ID: Sa2063

Title: VANQUISH-2: Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Trial of weekly subcutaneous administration of VK2735 in Obese or Overweight Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

Presenting Author: Karen Modesto, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Viking Therapeutics

Date/Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Central Time

Presentation ID: Sa2052

Title: Prevalence of Cardiometabolic Conditions Across Body Mass Index Categories: The Distinct Burden of Severe (class III) Obesity

Presenting Author: Saif Rathore, M.D., Ph.D., Sandbar Life Sciences

Date/Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Central Time

About GLP-1 and Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists

Activation of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor has been shown to decrease glucose, reduce appetite, lower body weight, and improve insulin sensitivity in patients with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or both. Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently marketed in various dosage strengths and forms as Ozempic®, Rybelsus®, and Wegovy®. More recently, research efforts have explored the potential co-activation of the glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP) receptor as a means of enhancing the therapeutic benefits of GLP-1 receptor activation. Tirzepatide is a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently marketed in various dosage strengths and forms as Mounjaro® and Zepbound®.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders, with three compounds currently in clinical trials. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. Viking's clinical programs include VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. Data from a Phase 1 and a Phase 2 trial evaluating VK2735 (dosed subcutaneously) for metabolic disorders demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile as well as positive signs of clinical benefit. Concurrently, the company is evaluating an oral formulation of VK2735 in a Phase 1 trial. Viking is also developing VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders. The compound successfully achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints in a recently completed Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company's newest program is evaluating a series of internally developed dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists (or DACRAs) for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders. In the rare disease space, Viking is developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). In a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD, VK0214 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated, while driving significant reductions in plasma levels of very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) and other lipids, as compared to placebo.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com.

