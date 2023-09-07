Viking Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate at two upcoming investor conferences. 

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
    Details: Brian Lian, Ph.D., Viking's chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation
    Conference Dates: September 11-13, 2023
    Presentation Timing: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 12, 2023
    Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Details: Dr. Lian will participate in a fireside chat
    Conference Dates: September 11-13, 2023
    Fireside Chat Timing: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, September 13, 2023
    Location: Sheraton New York

A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation may be accessed via a link on the Viking Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section under Webcasts. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Viking website following the conferences.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders, with three compounds currently in clinical trials. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. Data from a Phase 1 trial evaluating VK2735 (dosed subcutaneously) for metabolic disorders demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile as well as positive signs of clinical benefit. The company also recently initiated a Phase 1 study to evaluate an oral formulation of VK2735. In the rare disease space, the company is developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including VK2809 and VK0214, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com.

