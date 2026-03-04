VikingCloud Wins Best Security Compliance Solution at teissAwards 2026

Award Recognizes VikingCloud Cyber Risk Defense for Delivering Cybersecurity Protection That Simply Works for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

CHICAGO and DUBLIN, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VikingCloud, a cybersecurity and compliance protection company trusted by 4 million businesses worldwide, wins Best Security Compliance Solution at the 2026 teissAwards in London for VikingCloud Cyber Risk Defense.

Cyber Risk Defense replaces point-in-time PCI DSS validation with continuous, risk-directed defense for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), including patented real-time risk scoring with personalized A–F grading, easy-to-use defense tools that require no technical expertise, and targeted remediation that closes security gaps before they become incidents.

The award comes at a critical moment. According to VikingCloud's 2026 SMB Threat Landscape Report, cyberattacks now rank as the #1 business concern for SMBs, ahead of inflation, recession, and other economic concerns. Yet 84% still self-manage their cybersecurity, and forty-two percent say AI-driven attack speed has made traditional response times effectively obsolete.

"Cybersecurity has crossed the line from an IT issue to a business survival issue for SMBs, and most are still going it alone," said Mark Brady, CEO of VikingCloud. "PCI compliance will always be essential, but it was never designed to be a complete defense strategy. That's exactly what we built Cyber Risk Defense to solve. This award recognizes what our merchants already know."

Cyber Risk Defense is built on the Mastercard C-VEP framework and is the first alternative to mandatory PCI DSS validation for SMBs. VikingCloud is the only Mastercard Preferred C-VEP Provider.

The teissAwards recognize excellence in cyber and information security across the global vendor community. The Best Security Compliance Solution category honors products that enable organizations to manage security processes, systems, and policies while clearly identifying areas of compliance and non-compliance.

For more information on VikingCloud Cyber Risk Defense, visit https://www.vikingcloud.com/compliance-risk/cyber-risk-defense .

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud delivers battle-tested cybersecurity and compliance protection that simply works. Our expert-led approach combines proven technology and AI-driven insights with dedicated support — keeping businesses secure, audit-ready, and uninterrupted. VikingCloud is trusted by over 4 million businesses in 70+ countries to stop threats before they stop business so they can work on what matters most. For more information, visit www.vikingcloud.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/vikingcloud/ .

