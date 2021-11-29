Viking.TV Celebrates The Rhine River With Week Of New Programming

"The Rhine River is one of Europe's most iconic waterways. After nearly two years of connecting our guests, crew and curious people from around the world with new content on Viking.TV , we are pleased to offer this firsthand account along the Rhine," said Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Viking. "We also greatly appreciate our collaboration with photographer Alastair Miller. We are proud to feature prints of his stunning work on board our ships, and we are honored to have him as a regular host on Viking.TV ."

Alastair's Travels: The Rhine on Viking.TV

Viking.TV will celebrate the Rhine River with a week of new content airing daily from November 29 to December 3. The new original series will document Alastair's journey on Viking's Rhine Getaway itinerary, showcasing each port as he sails between Amsterdam and Basel aboard Viking Kara. The Rhine Week schedule on Viking.TV will include the following highlights:

Monday, November 29 – Join Alastair as he explores the Dutch capital, Amsterdam . Follow along as he steps aboard a houseboat, visits unique shops and explores on a traditional Dutch bicycle. Alastair will also visit Kinderdijk, home of the iconic network of windmills, and learn about their significant roles from locals.

– Join Alastair as he explores the Dutch capital, . Follow along as he steps aboard a houseboat, visits unique shops and explores on a traditional Dutch bicycle. Alastair will also visit Kinderdijk, home of the iconic network of windmills, and learn about their significant roles from locals. Tuesday, November 30 – Explore the German city of Cologne as Alastair delves into its history and culture. As he tours the city, learn about the series of plaques embedded in the streets outside houses which honor the Jewish occupants who lost their lives in the holocaust. Then join him for a look at the magnificent cathedral, and as he visits one of the famous brewhouses to taste the local specialities.

– Explore the German city of as Alastair delves into its history and culture. As he tours the city, learn about the series of plaques embedded in the streets outside houses which honor the Jewish occupants who lost their lives in the holocaust. Then join him for a look at the magnificent cathedral, and as he visits one of the famous brewhouses to taste the local specialities. Wednesday, December 1 – Immerse yourself in the romantic Middle Rhine and join Alastair as he explores Koblenz before setting sail through the scenic river valley, dotted with fairytale castles. Famous for its Rieslings, Alastair will also visit a local vineyard to meet the winemakers and sample their product.

– Immerse yourself in the romantic Middle Rhine and join Alastair as he explores Koblenz before setting sail through the scenic river valley, dotted with fairytale castles. Famous for its Rieslings, Alastair will also visit a local vineyard to meet the winemakers and sample their product. Thursday, December 2 – Visiting two ports of call, Alastair will first explore picturesque Heidelberg and speak with students from the historic university before visiting Heidelberg Castle . He will then continue his journey to Strasbourg and discover the delights of the Alsace region including its distinct cuisine.

– Visiting two ports of call, Alastair will first explore picturesque Heidelberg and speak with students from the historic university before visiting . He will then continue his journey to and discover the delights of the Alsace region including its distinct cuisine. Friday, December 3 – Finally, his journey will end exploring the mythical Black Forest region of Germany on an electric bike, before disembarking in the Swiss city of Basel . Alastair will conclude his journey in the lakeside city of Lucerne .

Livestream sessions on Viking.TV start every day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Pacific Time, and all content is archived and available on-demand for anyone who cannot view at the original time of the broadcast. Also, on Viking.TV there are more than 200 original short-form Destination Insight documentaries and 60 additional pieces of content from Viking Cultural Partners, with programming from TED, BBC's Wonderstruck, Libera and more.

Viking's Rhine River Itineraries

Renowned for its views of stately castles, Medieval villages, cultural centers and natural beauty, Viking's offerings on the Rhine River take guests through the heart of Middle Europe. One of Viking's most popular itineraries, the 8-day Rhine Getaway allows guests to discover ports of call in The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France, as well as scenic sailing through the Middle Rhine – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Additional Viking itineraries offered along the Rhine River include: Paris to the Swiss Alps, Cities of Light, Tulips & Windmills, Grand European Tour and more.

