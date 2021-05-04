Vikor Scientific Launches KOR Medical, Plans to "Set the Standard" in Personalized Clinical Cannabis Treatment

KOR Medical launches "to set new industry standard in the arena of personalized clinical cannabis to benefit patients." Tweet this

"KOR Medical will be a highly innovative organization that will bring a new blueprint and novel value proposition to the national clinical cannabis marketplace, powered by an AI and blockchain supported seed to sale platform," said Mr. Branch. "Coupled with a relentless commitment to personalized medicine and rigorous compliance and purity, KOR will focus on providing clinicians with the tools and data they need to support leading-edge treatment protocols for the needs of each unique patient."

In addition to former South Carolina Biotechnology Industry Organization (SCBIO) chief executive Sam Konduros, a seasoned business leader and attorney who will serve as president and CEO, KOR Medical is also onboarding four senior executives that bring multi-disciplinary expertise and experience in the clinical cannabis industry – including Joseph Strauss, who will serve as COO and executive vice president. Mr. Strauss brings more than a decade of immersive experience in the industry across multiple states to KOR, including Oregon, California, Colorado, and Florida. Other corporate appointees championing sales and marketing, cultivation and innovation, and government and legal affairs will be announced in early Summer.

"Mr. Konduros will lead all aspects of the company's business and serve on the board of directors of both KOR Medical and Vikor Scientific to provide insights regarding the strategic direction of our portfolio of companies as we expand in the US and globally," said Mr. Branch. "Sam is the epitome of a world class CEO. We look forward to watching him execute our mission with the support of an extraordinary executive team who will enable KOR Medical to achieve its vision to help transform healthcare."

Armed with a comprehensive business plan and finalization of its laboratory-grade indoor growing facility design, KOR Medical is currently forging key industry and business partnerships with numerous entities with established track records in the cannabis industry. KOR Medical expects to confirm its initial US location of operations by mid-Summer, with the site becoming a model for future expansion. KOR is planning its initial product launch during 2021, followed by full-scale production in 2022.

