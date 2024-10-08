Vikram Chabra Appointed as Chief Technology Officer of NopalCyber

Leadership Role Reinforces Company's Commitment to Innovation and Client-Focused Solutions

NEW YORK and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NopalCyber, a global provider of managed extended detection and response (MXDR) and attack surface management (ASM) solutions, today announced Vikram Chabra's appointment as chief technology officer. In his new role, Vikram will lead efforts to drive technological innovation.

"Since our inception, Vikram has been keeping us at the forefront of the rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape," said Varun Ira, chief executive officer at NopalCyber. "Appointing him as chief technology officer was a natural progression and will allow him to spearhead the development of innovative strategies and solutions to protect our clients' digital assets."

Vikram has spent over two decades in cybersecurity and has a diverse background, including building platforms for managed detection and response and attack surface management. He has also established and run numerous security operations centers for public and private organizations and led MSP to MSSP transformations for global channel partners.

"Cyber threats are constantly evolving, and our defense strategies must keep up," stated Vikram. "NopalCyber's cutting-edge platform, combined with offensive and defensive services, has been transformative in helping clients stay ahead of emerging threats. I'm excited to drive even more game-changing solutions for our clients."

Nopal360° Platform

The Nopal360° platform ingests data from all sources and applies threat intelligence, context, and expert analysis to deliver a unified view of cyber risk and actionable insights across the spectrum of security measures. Encompassing both offensive and defensive tactics, the next-generation cybersecurity platform integrates MXDR, ASM, and more into a unified cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights from the proprietary CIQ (Cyber Intelligence Quotient) scoring model.

Augmented with its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC-as-a-Service) and Advisory services, NopalCyber's comprehensive yet affordable offerings consolidate protections across the ecosystem for complete cybersecurity coverage.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable, reliable, and powerful for companies that need to be resilient and compliant. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS), and advisory services fortify your cybersecurity across both offense and defense. AI-driven intelligence in our Nopal360° platform, our NopalGO mobile app, and our proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets clients quantify, track, and visualize their cybersecurity posture in real-time. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade defenses and security operations available to organizations of all sizes.

For more information, visit: https://www.nopalcyber.com/.

Contact:

Janine Wald

[email protected]

(714) 330-3153

