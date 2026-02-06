Viktor&Rolf unveils Gavin Casalegno as the new VIP Ambassador for SPICEBOMB

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viktor&Rolf announces actor Gavin Casalegno as the new VIP Ambassador for SPICEBOMB, opening a new chapter for the brand's unmistakable masculine icon.

Gavin Casalegno is recognized as one of Hollywood's most compelling rising stars, most notably through his breakout role as Jeremiah Fisher in the cultural phenomenon series The Summer I Turned Pretty. His magnetic presence has captivated audiences worldwide, while his authentic spirit reflects the nuances of modern masculinity.

Gavin Casalegno for Viktor & Rolf Fragrances

Today, the Maison is thrilled to have him embody the Spicebomb ethos: a daring blend of boldness and vulnerability. Gavin's journey with the brand will come to life through a multi-faceted campaign celebrating the Spicebomb Collection—a universe rooted in fearless self-expression.

Since its launch, Spicebomb has disrupted the status quo with its unique olfactive signature — a controlled detonation of spices, woods, and heat — encapsulated in a sculptural bottle that broke category codes. Today, the fragrance remains a cultural reference point for a new generation of men seeking expression without compromise.

ABOUT VIKTOR&ROLF

Viktor&Rolf is the renowned avant-garde luxury fashion house founded in 1993 by Dutch fashion artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, celebrated for its provocative Haute Couture and conceptual glamour. As true fashion artists, Viktor&Rolf are constantly evolving and expanding the boundaries of their creations. With Haute Couture serving as their ultimate laboratory for expression, their seasonal shows consistently present profound explorations of their artistic prowess, each collection building on their 30-year archive of cerebral yet wearable art.

Viktor&Rolf Fragrances approaches olfactory development with the same meticulous technical refinement and innovative spirit as its fashion. The Maison continuously evolves its scents, bringing them to new, unparalleled heights and making the impossible possible. Launched in 2005, FLOWERBOMB stands as the iconic, transformative fragrance that, with its profusion of flowers, has the power to make everything seem more positive, leading the way to its potent male counterpart SPICEBOMB—an explosive concentrate of masculine sensuality.

