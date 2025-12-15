Vilcek Foundation Continues 25-Year Legacy of Giving, Announces $200,000 Open Call for Grant Applications

Calling all eligible nonprofits working to uplift immigrants, the arts, and the sciences

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vilcek Foundation is now accepting applications for grants from nonprofits that honor immigrants in the arts, sciences, education, or the provision of social services. A total of $200,000 in new grants will be awarded to mission-aligned organizations with the 2026 Vilcek Foundation Grants cycle.

Amidst heightened anti-immigrant sentiments and at a time when scientific and cultural organizations are struggling with funding cuts, the Vilcek Foundation remains committed to highlighting the accomplishments of foreign-born individuals and promoting the arts and the sciences. Since its establishment in 2000, the Vilcek Foundation has given over $7.4 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in 30 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam.

"Immigrant contributions shape communities in every state and territory in our country," says Vilcek Foundation President Rick Kinsel. "As the foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary, we hope to continue to expand our work to new places across the United States. We are especially eager to partner with organizations taking bold, creative approaches that drive meaningful change in order to increase the scope of our support of immigrant professionals and the arts and sciences more broadly."

Over the past 25 years, the Vilcek Foundation has invested in groundbreaking organizations and prioritized the development of novel projects and operations that achieve meaningful goals. The ideal grant recipient creates outputs, provides services, or serves populations in innovative ways that set them apart from other organizations.

In future grant cycles, the Vilcek Foundation will focus its outreach to communities that have historically lacked investment in immigrant-centered initiatives. Many regions across the United States including rural areas and smaller cities, are home to vibrant immigrant populations. By expanding its geographic reach, the Foundation aims to build meaningful relationships with underserved organizations to ensure their access to vital resources.

Juan Pablo Contreras, composer and conductor for grant recipient Contreras Symphonic Arts, describes the Vilcek Foundation as being a "constant cheerleader and collaborator."

"The Vilcek Foundation champions you and celebrates immigrants in their network to help us take our projects to the next level; they are deeply involved in making our dreams come true," Contreras says. "That has been incredibly meaningful: There's validation that what we are doing as immigrants is important. There's a community that celebrates it. That kind of partnership is so special."

The foundation first expanded its grantmaking in 2024 by establishing an open call for applications for Vilcek Foundation Grants. A total of $200,000 in funding was distributed to the Anchorage Museum of Art, Arts Students League of Denver, Breaking Wave Theatre Company, Cincinnati Opera Association, Cinema Tropical, CitySeed, Inc., The Carrier Pigeon Post, Gateway Regional Arts Center, The Mint Museum of Art, the Plains Art Museum, The PEN/Faulkner Foundation, Theater Mu, Tinworks Art, and Utah State University.

These organizations were selected as recipients of the 2025 Vilcek Foundation Grants cycle for their unique approaches to their missions, advancing immigrants and underrepresented individuals in the arts and sciences across the United States.

Grants were bestowed to nonprofits in need of support, which included a culinary training program for immigrants and refugees, the creation of reading materials for incarcerated individuals, and the development of a program for immigrant and refugee farmers.

The deadline to apply for a 2026 Vilcek Foundation Grant is April 30, 2026. The funding award period for grants in this cycle is September 1, 2026, through August 31, 2027. Organizations that have previously applied for a grant from the Vilcek Foundation are eligible to reapply. For more information and to apply, visit https://vilcek.org/grants/ .

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and fosters appreciation for the arts and sciences more broadly. Since it was established in 2000 by Jan and Marica Vilcek, the foundation has awarded over $17 million in prizes and grants in support of this mission.

The Vilcek Foundation is a private operating foundation, a federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization under IRC Section 501(c)(3). To learn more, please visit vilcek.org.

Contact

Shelby Roller

The Vilcek Foundation

212-472-2500

[email protected]

SOURCE The Vilcek Foundation