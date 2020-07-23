Vilex Acquires DT MedTech and the Hintermann Series System™ Total Ankle Prostheses

DT MedTech, LLC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Vilex and will continue to manufacture all of its products under the DT MedTech Quality System and market its products outside the US through its existing distribution network. The Hintermann Series System will be supported in the US through the sales organization of Vilex.

Dustin Leavitt, Chief Executive Officer of Vilex, stated, "The merging of our widely recognized Vilex product line in the US with the globally-renowned, clinically-proven, Hintermann Series product portfolio, positions Vilex as a global leader in providing lower extremity surgical solutions. The combined commercial channel now includes more than 50 distributors in the US and over 25 distribution partners outside the US, comprising over 300 field representatives, and many long-standing institutional customers. Vilex will work closely with Professor Hintermann as we continue worldwide distribution and introduce the Hintermann Series System into our US sales channel."

Shawn T. Huxel, previously Executive Vice President of DT MedTech, appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Vilex indicated, "I am honored to join Dusty and the Vilex team as we build out our global foot and ankle offering anchored on product lines with decades of clinical success further enhanced by state of the art proprietary surgical solutions for treatment of the lower extremity."

"I am very proud of this important milestone and look forward to enhancing patient care and outcomes in the US with the introduction of the H2 and H3. We have experienced exceptional clinical results outside of the US and look forward to now being able to provide American surgeons with the System," said Professor Beat Hintermann.

Dr. James Cottom of Florida Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center, who has experience with both the H2 and the H3, observes, "It is remarkable that, with one system, I can evaluate the needs of my patients to determine if a mobile-bearing or semi-constrained TAR works best with their anatomy. This is truly a win-win for my patients."

"DT MedTech's Hintermann Series System and unrivaled long-term success in the global marketplace provide a noteworthy investment opportunity for us," added Squadron Capital President David Pelizzon. "We are excited to be able to offer their compelling technology and strategically focus on executing the commercial strategy to grow the Vilex business globally."

About Vilex, LLC

Vilex, LLC maintains offices in McMinnville, Tennessee and Park City, Utah, and is a stand-alone limited liability company owned by Squadron Capital, LLC of Granby, Connecticut. Vilex is committed to providing unparalleled service, innovative medical devices, and cost-effective orthopaedic solutions to hospitals, surgery centers, and surgeons across the US and is now well-positioned to provide innovative surgical solutions for lower extremity surgeons around the world.

About Squadron Capital

Squadron Capital, LLC is a private investment firm that seeks to acquire and invest in operating companies based in the United States and abroad. The firm was founded in 2008 and is based in Granby, Connecticut. The firm's mission is long-term investment (multi-generational) and assistance to the portfolio companies' leadership teams in the execution of their business plans.

