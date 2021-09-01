Villa Calypso Partners with Friends of the Virgin Island National Park

ST. JOHN, US Virgin Islands, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Calypso , known as the #1 luxury vacation rental villa in St. John has partnered with Friends of the Virgin Island National Park, the non-profit arm of the Virgin Islands National Park, as the featured villa for this year's Villas for the Park auction, which will run online November 12-26, 2021.

Villa Calypso #1 luxury vacation rental St. John. Villa Calypso's breathtaking Caribbean ocean view over infinity pool.

Villa Calypso , located at 15A-7-15 Rendezvous & Ditleff, St. John, is a 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath stunning villa with jaw-dropping views of beautiful Klein Bay and the Caribbean Sea, accessible just below the villa. With four equal master suites and a kid's bunk room, it's perfect for 4 couples or for a multigenerational reunion. Villa Calypso boasts 180-degree ocean views, indoor and outdoor showers in each suite, luxurious furnishings and amenities, gourmet kitchen, and an infinity pool with the most spectacular view ever.

Auction participants will have the opportunity to bid on a week at Villa Calypso or more than 50 other villa vacation rentals, with all proceeds providing support for Friends' educational programs, from teaching local kids to swim, to protecting turtles and the underwater ecosystem, and so many other worthy environmental projects on St. John.

Formerly known as Casa La Famiglia, Villa Calypso was purchased by Gail Goodwin in May of 2021. Working with a national park and protecting vital habitat is nothing new to Goodwin, as for the last 8 years she has owned and managed Glacier Bear Retreat , the only luxury rental inside Glacier National Park in Northwestern, Montana, and worked with their non-profit partner to protect the critical habitat of Glacier. In the late 90's she was the Chairman of the Board for the Vital Ground Foundation, protecting grizzly habitat through land conservation easements.

Goodwin's most recent development project was Snow Bear Chalets , the world's first ski-in/ski-out treehouses, located slopeside at Whitefish Mountain Resort in northwestern Montana. In 2018, Snow Bear Chalets made the cover of TIME Magazine, recognized as one of the 100 World's Greatest Places.

Goodwin's expansion to St. John seems a natural choice, as she's been sailing the Caribbean waters annually for almost 40 years. "I love the color, the vibrancy and the life of the Caribbean, both above and below the water," says Goodwin. Upon purchase of the villa, she chose to change the name to Villa Calypso to capture the cultural vibrancy of St. John, along with the colorful life and joie de vie that being at Villa Calypso unleashes within. Villa Calypso also has much in common with her mythological namesake, Calypso, the goddess who casts a spell making people never want to leave her side.

After nearly 40 years of being a visitor who longed to stay in the Caribbean, Goodwin and her husband will finally call St. John home when they relocate there this October.

