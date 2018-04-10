Villa del Palmar Delivers on TripAdvisor's Top Things To Do in Cabo San Lucas

When planning a vacation to Los Cabos, a resort destination located on the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, it isn't uncommon to search TripAdvisor, the top travel site in the world, for a few ideas about what to do in Cabo San Lucas. The favored site by many travelers offers a long list of the top things to do, proposing a number of must see sights, adventurous Cabo tours, ideas for shopping, where to eat, and a whole lot more. When reviewing the list, which includes visiting El Arco, a trip to a luxury spa, bar hopping at night, and a slew of tours, travelers will find that Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas provides the ideal vantage point for checking the top things to do in Cabo off the list.

The favored Mexican destination is a haven for travelers looking for the best of serene relaxation and never ending adventure. When deciding upon what to do in Cabo San Lucas, there are a few ideas that should be at the top of the list:

Villa del Palmar is an optional all inclusive resort in Cabo that caters to both family and adult travel. The stunning resort property, which includes the #1 ranked Desert Spa, a variety of Cabo restaurants, an onsite market, a few outdoor pools, and an elaborate Kids Club, is the idyllic place for a Cabo vacation. Not only can guests revel in a truly relaxing and entirely entertaining experience while staying at the all inclusive resort in Cabo, but they can also take advantage of the resort's location, which provides easy access to many of the top things to do in Cabo San Lucas. Its position on Medano Beach, just a short walking distance from downtown and the Cabo Marina where a number of major attractions are located, makes it accessible for those seeking adventure, discovery, and pure entertainment.

